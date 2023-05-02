Call the Midwife shares first on-set photo as filming for series 13 officially begins

Call the Midwife has shared a first-look photo from the set of series 13 as filming for the new episodes officially gets underway. Taking to the official Instagram account for the much-loved BBC midwifery drama, bosses on the show posted two images showing actors Cliff Parisi, Zephryn Taitte and Annabelle Apison huddled together with a clapperboard to celebrate production beginning.

"It's official - Call the Midwife has begun filming for Series 13!" read the caption. "We bring these pics straight from our filming set, where our intrepid Buckles, accompanied by the lovely Cyril, have the honour of beginning Series 13 with the opening scene!!"

"[The actors] were on hand to pose for our traditional clapperboard shot, while the marvellous Daniel Laurie (Reggie, pictured) was waiting in the wings to begin his year's work with the family. We have SO MUCH to show you - beginning with our Christmas Special - so stay tuned!!"

Fans of Call the Midwife were naturally thrilled to see the stars gathered to commence filming and took to the comments to share their joy. One person wrote: "Thank goodness, I can't wait." As a second added: "That's great news!"

A third said: "Great series! I hope there are many, many more seasons," while a fourth simply put: "Awesome programme." The update from the show comes soon after actor Stephen McGann, who plays Dr Patrick Turner, opened up to Radio Times about what's in store for the residents of Poplar, particularly in the Christmas special episode which will air on Christmas Day in 2023 ahead of series 13's release in January 2024.

"It has a different feel; it's a different audience, people are staying home with their families and so it's a different vibe. It's also the thing that brings us into a new season. It has all those elements and over the years, we've all gotten used to that rhythm."

Zephryn Taitte as Cyril in Call the Midwife

Meanwhile, fans will likely be thrilled to see Zephryn appear in the photos following the departure of his co-star Leonie Elliott, who plays his on-screen wife, Lucille Anderson. Leonie announced her exit from the show earlier this year and many were wondering what it would mean for Cyril's future in Poplar.

However, the actress did assure fans that Zephryn's time on the show would not necessarily be affected by her decision to leave. "I think there should always be a place for Cyril," she said. "Zephyrn Taitte is a wonderful actor."

