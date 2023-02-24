Call the Midwife star reveals 'heartstopping' wedding moment in finale Olly Rix opened up about filming the wedding episode with Helen George

Call The Midwife fans have eagerly awaited the season 12 finale, which will see Nurse Trixie Franklin (played by Helen George) finally marry her longtime love, Matthew Aylward (Olly Rix). Set to air at 8pm on Sunday night, ahead of the big reveal, the groom-to-be stopped by Lorraine for a chat about the upcoming wedding – and he teased one "heartstopping" moment that we can't wait to see!

Click the video below to find out what Olly Rix had to say about the highly-anticipated episode, plus how he and co-star Helen George created a genuinely candid and emotional moment between their characters…

Just last week, Call The Midwife fans were left disappointed after the series finale was pushed back a week to accommodate the BAFTA's coverage on BBC. Naturally, the anticipation for the episode is at an all-time high, and judging by the synopsis, it's going to be a pretty emotional one.

It reads: "Nonnatus House is abuzz with excitement as the countdown to Trixie and Matthew's wedding begins. Whilst Sister Veronica has appointed herself in charge of organising the wedding gifts, Trixie's brother, Geoffrey Franklin, arrives from Malta and immediately starts arranging the perfect hen do. However, the approaching nuptials cause stress levels to escalate as a catalogue of small and great disasters threaten to spoil the day.

"Dr Turner, Shelagh and Timothy are first on the scene of a fatal car crash. Dr Turner experiences the biggest test of his career as they race against time to save a precious life. Meanwhile, Nancy considers her future, and Sister Julienne hatches a plan to save Nonnatus House once and for all."

Ahead of the upcoming wedding, Helen George has also opened up about what fans can expect from Trixie and Matthew's nuptials. Speaking to Radio Times, she promised an "incredibly romantic" episode, adding: "She's [Trixie] a perfectionist, she wants everything to go really, really well on the day. But I think along the way, especially with Matthew's support, she sort of realises those material things don't really matter and it doesn't matter about the tiara or whatever."

