Call the Midwife star Helen George reveals fears over future on show The actress plays Trixie Franklin

Call the Midwife star Helen George has revealed her "genuine fear" about her future on the BBC period drama.

The actress, who has played Trixie Franklin on the show since it first premiered back in 2012, expressed her worries about being written out of the show, admitting "you never know" what might happen.

During a recent live Q&A with RadioTimes.com, the mum-of-two said: "You never have complete control. Absolutely, it's a genuine fear. You never know.

"And they might just come to a point where they think, 'Do you know what, we've got nothing more to say about your character. There's nothing left to do with you. So you're off.' It happens."

Trixie and Matthew tied the knot in the series 12 finale

Helen's admission comes just a week after the dramatic series 12 finale, which saw Trixie and Matthew tie the knot.

MORE: Call the Midwife stars' love lives: Helen George's 'awful' divorce, Jessica Raine's whirlwind wedding & more

MORE: 11 adorable photos of Helen George's children with co-star Jack Ashton

Helen - whose partner is former Call the Midwife star Jack Ashton - celebrated the final episode with a post to Instagram. Sharing a series of behind-the-scenes snaps, she wrote: "My cup runneth over. What an amazing 12 years and counting."

Series 12 also marked the final season for actress Leonie Elliott, who recently confirmed her departure from the BBC series.

Leonie Elliott confirmed her exit from the show following the series 12 finale

The actress, who made her debut as Lucille Anderson in series seven, released a statement on her social media pages that read: "Thank you all for embracing Lucille and rocking with me on this journey, it is with a heart full of love and appreciation that I embark on pastures new.

"Having spent 6 years on a truly wonderful show, with a fantastic team I have fallen deeper and deeper in love with Lucille. I feel honoured to have represented the pioneering Windrush generation and their incredible impact on British society."

WATCH: Lucille leaves Poplar in emotional Call the Midwife scene

Loading the player...

She also opened up about her on-screen husband Zephyrn Taitte's future on the show, telling RadioTimes.com that "there should always be a place for Cyril".

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.