Is Call the Midwife star Helen George leaving show after Trixie's wedding? The series 12 finale airs on Sunday

The Call the Midwife series 12 finale is fast approaching and while fans are looking forward to seeing Trixie walk down the aisle for her wedding to Matthew, some can't help but fear that Helen George might be leaving the drama.

Will Trixie and Matthew ride off into the sunset together for a new life away from Poplar? Find out here…

Fans will be pleased to know that the newlyweds have no plans to leave east London and their Nonnatus House family behind.

Olly Rix, who plays Matthew, recently told The Mirror: "Their focus is on changing things around them. It doesn't seem to be remotely in their characters to just hang that all up now and enjoy the quiet life. That's not who they are.

Trixie and Matthew will tie the knot in Sunday's finale

"There's no sense that he's wanting to extricate himself or her from that. His money is something that facilitates that but, money or not, that's where his heart is," he said.

Helen added: "They've got so much work to do there and they're both very driven, so I can't see them moving away."

Trixie and Matthew will stay in Poplar after the wedding

As for the show's future beyond series 12, the BBC recently revealed that the drama has been renewed for two more seasons, meaning it will be on air until at least 2026.

Shortly after the announcement, actress Laura Main, who plays Shelagh Turner, revealed what the show might look like in years to come. See what she said in the video below...

On why she decided to keep the series going, creator Heidi Thomas said that the "main reason" was because "we had never run out of stories".

"These communities are teeming with social, political and women's history," she said, adding: "I felt very strongly when the BBC offered us the opportunity to continue that I wanted to continue because there are untold stories to be revealed."

