Call the Midwife fans issue same plea following series 13 announcement

Call the Midwife fans have issued a plea to the show following the news that filming has officially begun on series 13.

Taking to Instagram, the show shared a first-look photo from the set of the new season, sparking a reaction from viewers, who called for the return of actress Leonie Elliott.

Leonie recently quit the show after six years of playing nurse Lucille Anderson, who left Poplar for Jamaica after her devastating miscarriage.

Sharing a snap showing actors Cliff Parisi, Zephryn Taitte and Annabelle Apison in costume, the period drama's team wrote in the caption: "BREAKING!! It's official - Call the Midwife has begun filming for Series 13!!

"We bring these pics straight from our filming set, where our intrepid Buckles, accompanied by the lovely Cyril, have the honour of beginning Series 13 with the opening scene!!

"Actors Cliff Parisi, Zephryn Taitte and Annabelle Apsion were on hand to pose for our traditional clapperboard shot, while the marvellous Daniel Laurie (Reggie, pictured) was waiting in the wings to begin his year's work with the family."

While many fans were quick to express their excitement in the comments section, others shared their hopes for Leonie's return.

"Please bring back Lucille!! Cyril looks so lonely. So excited. I love this show," wrote one fan, while another added: "I really hope Lucille comes back and has a happy ending with her and Cyril and shows that you can overcome mental health problems."

Why did Leonie Elliott leave Call the Midwife?

While Lucille hasn't explicitly revealed her reasons for leaving the show, she did say in a statement that she is moving on to new projects.

"Thank you all for embracing Lucille and rocking with me on this journey, it is with a heart full of love and appreciation that I embark on pastures new," she said.

© Matt Towers Leonie Elliott will not be returning for series 13

"Having spent 6 years on a truly wonderful show, with a fantastic team I have fallen deeper and deeper in love with Lucille. I feel honoured to have represented the pioneering Windrush generation and their incredible impact on British society."

She went on to thank the cast, creative team and fans of the show for their support, before adding: "Super excited for what's coming next!"

Will Leonie Elliott return as Nurse Lucille?

It's possible that Lucille could appear in a future episode of the drama. In a recent interview, Leonie said that she'd love to revisit Leonie in Jamaica.

Speaking to Radio Times, Leonie was asked about a potential cameo in future seasons, to which she replied: "You'd have to ask the producers," before adding: "It would be lovely to pop up and see what's happening with Lucille in Jamaica."

© Ray Burmiston Leonie Elliott left the show at the end of series 12

© Matt Towers Zephryn Taitte who plays Lucille's husband Cyrill Robinson will appear in series 13

© Matt Towers Lucille left Poplar for Jamaica after her devastating miscarriage

© Olly Courtenay Leonie said in a recent interview that she'd love to revisit Lucille in Jamaica

