Outlander teases fans with new photos ahead of season seven release

Outlander excitement is building among fans and now new photos from the hugely popular TV show have been released ahead of the start of season seven next month.

The official Instagram for the STARZPlay show posted a series of images showing the actor John Hunter Bell in costume in his role as Young Ian Murray. John looked brilliant in his full get-up, and we can't wait to see what his character gets up to next. The caption read: "Drop a [bow and arrow emoji] if you're ready for more Young Ian content."

WATCH: Outlander's season seven teaser trailer

Needless to say fans were overjoyed to see the teaser images from the new episodes. One person said in response: "Outstanding photos! His adventures will be something to see in Season 7!" A second agreed, writing: "LOVE this. Almost exactly how I pictured Ian in these later books. Except the layers of clothing... the books dealt with heat and humidity that is not really found in Scotland."

Meanwhile, a third fan added: "Yes, yes more young Ian! I'm so excited for outlander to return, I've been watching it all again non-stop cause I love it so much." A fourth commented: "John Bell is as unique as Ian. He's a remarkable man!" as a fifth said: "Hell yes. I'm also more than ready for the trailer to be released."

John Bell plays Young Ian

When is Outlander season seven being released?

The countdown for new episodes of Outlander is officially on. The first batch of episodes for season seven, which will be 16 episodes in total, will arrive on June 16. The second half of episodes will air in 2024.

HELLO! previously reported that season seven will pick up from the events of season six, which saw Claire on trial for the murder of Malva Christie while Jamie is en route to save her, alongside Young Ian and John Quincy Myers, after being rescued from Richard Brown and his men.

© Starz!/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock Sam Heughan plays Jamie Fraser

A teaser trailer released at the end of 2022 also hinted at the plot. The teaser includes a number of poignant moments, including Brianna giving birth to her second child, and what appears to be Claire facing the noose – but will Malva Christie's murderer finally be revealed? Bring it on.

© Starz!/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock Claire and Jamie Fraser in Outlander

What's the future beyond Outlander season seven?

Although fans are thrilled by season seven's imminent arrival, they were previously saddened to learn that the eighth season will be the show's last. Caitríona Balfe, who plays Clare Fraser opposite Sam Heughan in the show, recently teased when fans can expect season eight.

"We're about to start shooting, in a few months, our eighth season but our seventh season is starting to air on June 16th on Lionsgate +," she said during a recent appearance on Ireland's The Late Late Show. With this in mind, it's likely that the final season may not arrive until the end of 2024 or later.

© Starzplay Are you excited for season seven?

But, fans need not worry too much because there is a prequel in the works! Producers of the show have greenlit the spin-off show, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, which will follow Jamie's parents, Brian and Ellen.

© Starz!/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock Season seven will in June

Season seven will consist of 16 episodes

© Starz!/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock Season eight will be the last

© Starz Richard Rankin and Sophie Skelton star in Outlander season seven

