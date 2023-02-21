Outlander star to return to beloved crime drama following show cancellation Outlander is coming to an end after series eight

Outlander fans were saddened to hear that the historical drama is coming to an end after the eighth season. Fortunately for viewers, however, one of its stars is returning to another beloved show on ITV.

Lauren Lyle, who is known for her role as Marsali MacKimmie Fraser in the Starz series, is set to reprise her role as the titular character in the crime drama, Karen Pirie.

WATCH: Outlander releases teaser for season seven

Loading the player...

ITV confirmed in a press release that a second series had been commissioned and will focus on a new story from the Karen Pirie books written by Val McDermid. The statement reads: "Series Two will be based on A Darker Domain, the second in the internationally bestselling Karen Pirie novels and once again star Lauren as the young and fearless Scottish investigator with a quick mouth and tenacious desire for the truth.

"In this second season, Karen reopens the investigation into the unsolved kidnap of a wealthy young heiress and her baby son back in 1985."

MORE: Karen Pirie viewers all saying the same thing about shocking finale

MORE: 7 new and returning ITV dramas to get excited about

Lauren Lyle will return to her role as Karen Pirie

The actress, who is also known for her role in BBC drama Vigil, expressed her excitement about reprising her role as Karen: "I'm thrilled that we will continue the life of our fearless young detective Karen Pirie, and of course, her bumbag. I've known for a while how well the show has gone down behind the scenes so it's been a joy to see audiences want more.

"I look forward to getting the gang back together and finally being able to answer the question: 'Please say there will be a season two?' with an 'Oh yes.'"

MORE: Britain's favourite detectives: where are they now?

The actress is also known for her role as Marsali MacKimmie Fraser

Meanwhile, Outlander, which will soon return for series seven, recently announced that the fantasy drama would be ending after season eight. Speaking about the conclusion, Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for STARZ said: "For nearly a decade 'Outlander' has won the hearts of audiences worldwide and we’re pleased to bring Claire and Jamie’s epic love story to a proper conclusion.

"But before we close this chapter there is plenty of their passionate story to tell over the course of 26 new episodes and even more to explore of this dynamic world and its origin story."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.