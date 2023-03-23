Outlander reveals season seven air dates - and fans aren't happy Are you excited for Droughtlander to be over?

Outlander bosses have revealed some very exciting news about the return of the hit show, but the news has certainly been bittersweet for fans. Although the show will be returning for season seven in June 2023, it has also been revealed that the lengthy 16-episode season will be split into two parts – with part two coming out in 2024 .

The tweets read: "Summer on Fraser's Ridge sounds lovely, don't you think? That's why I'm excited to announce that #Outlander Season 7 officially premieres JUNE 16! The sixteen-episode season will be split into two parts with the first half premiering June 16 and the second half airing in 2024."

The show has a hugely passionate fanbase, which is why some fans were disappointed with the long break between seasons. One person wrote: "Why such a long gap? […] Even if you had a 2 month break and start again in Nov / Dec also when in 2024? Sorry not being ungrateful, it's just we seem to wait longer and longer when other shows are quicker."

Are you ready for season seven?

Another person added: " YAY on the start, but BOOO having to wait until 'sometime' in 2024, what?? This drives me crazy." A third person added: "That's so cruel! Why do you split the season! OMG."

Others were more enthusiastic, with one writing: "Thank you!! Now we get to see Outlander in 2023, 2024 and 2025!! I will savor every moment!!" Another fan wrote: "Omgosh!!!! Yes! #Outlander #Season7 droughtlander will finally be over."

It will be the show's penulimate season

Season seven will pick up from the events of season six, which saw Claire on trial for the murder of Malva Christie, while Jamie is en route to save her alongside Young Ian and John Quincy Myers after being rescued from Richard Brown and his men.

