Five questions we need answers to in Virgin River season five

Virgin River season five will soon be arriving on Netflix and we can't wait to be reunited with our favorite small-town locals. Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson will once again be back as Mel Monroe and Jack Sheridan and, judging by previous episodes, they have a lot on their plate.

The leading stars of the show have confirmed that fans won't have to wait much longer for the new series to arrive on the streaming platform. So, as excitement builds, we're beginning to wonder what's in store for the residents of Virgin River. Here are five questions that we need answers to in the new episodes.

Who is the father of Charmaine's twins?

Charmaine Roberts, played by Lauren Hammersley, has been a thorn in Jack and Mel's side and their blossoming relationship since the beginning of Virgin River. And, up until the very end of season four, Jack was under the impression that he was about to welcome twins with his ex-girlfriend, all the while falling in love with Mel.

Despite keeping things amicable and vowing to support his growing, blended family, Jack was shocked (and probably relieved) when Charmaine announced that Jack is not the father of the twins. Fans shared this view but were equally angry that his ex-lover had been lying the whole time.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts in Virgin River

So, if Jack isn't the father, then who is? Fans online have been sharing their theories, one of which being that Jack's old friend Mike, could in fact be the dad. Viewers picked up on his reaction when Jack informed him of the news, with Mike telling him: "I didn't know you were still seeing her." Intriguing, right?

We're confident that season five will bring us the answers and, whatever happens, it's going to make for interesting viewing.

What trouble will Melissa bring to Virgin River?

Season five is likely to focus on a newcomer to Virgin River – Melissa. We met the new character, who is played by Barbara Pollard, right at the end of season four and alarm bells immediately started ringing. Melissa is the sister of Nick, the owner of the B&B and who Jack called upon for help to get started on his rental property business. The problem? Melissa has ties to Brady and the dodgy behavior going down in Virgin River – meaning Jack's good intentions to earn more money for his family could be derailed.

© Photo: Netflix Could Jack and Mel face trouble ahead?

What will happen with Preacher and Paige?

Preacher found himself in the center of a nightmare when Paige accidentally murdered her abusive ex-husband and had to go on the run. The bartender, like the wonderful, good man he is, agreed to care for her son Christopher in her absence and began forming a new relationship with Julia (who is played by Colin Lawrence's real-life partner, Lucia Walters in case you didn't know).

Though things got messy when Paige returned and said she had to give herself up to her late husband's twin, Vince, to get her son back. But the trio got in an altercation which saw Vince get knocked out (a theme is emerging), meaning Paige, Preacher, and Christopher are now all safe. So will Preacher realize that Paige is his true love, or will he stay away from the drama and stick with Julia?

© Netflix Colin Lawrence as Preacher in Virgin River

Will Denny be ok?

Poor Denny. When Doc's grandson came along, we were hoping that he and Lizzie, Connie's niece, would become an item. But when it was revealed that Denny was stealing drugs from his grandfather's practice to treat his health, things did not look good.

Denny cut it off with Lizzie stating they should just be friends and, after she protested this, he shared that he had been diagnosed with Huntington's Disease, a terminal illness. The Virgin River newcomer had not yet told Doc or Hope, but was clearly struggling with his health. Will Doc be able to help? We're rooting for him to pull through.

Denny and Lizzie in Virgin River

Will Doc's practice survive?

Things became a little awkward for Mel in season four when new doctor Cameron came onto the scene, bringing with him a big crush on the nurse. Despite Cameron explaining his doubts about Jack to Mel, she doesn't budge and sticks by his side.

This led to Cameron then resigning, leaving Doc's practice one doctor short. Not only that, but Mel will be leaving soon for maternity leave and viewers already know that Doc's practise had been suffering financially. We're hoping we get some reassurance that the town's resident doctor and his practice remain in check.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Will Doc's practise survive?

Doc and Hope in season four of Virgin River

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Benjamin Hollingsworth as Brady in Virgin River

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan





