Virgin River's Tim Matheson shows off incredible physique in unearthed photo

Tim Matheson is at the heart of Virgin River, starring as the town's resident doctor, Vernon Mullins. A celebrated actor with numerous film and TV credits under his belt, the 75-year-old landed his first on-screen role back in 1961, and he's been on the Hollywood scene ever since. Across his decade-spanning career, Tim has been photographed on numerous occasions – but we can't get over this one throwback snap from 1970. Keep scrolling to get a glimpse of the star…

Pictured carrying a volleyball as he walks along a beach at sunset, Tim could easily be mistaken for a professional athlete with his incredibly toned physique. Around the time the photo was taken, the actor was already getting plenty of attention from the press, after appearing on Yours, Mine and Ours and How To Commit Marriage.

Tim Matheson pictured in 1970

In a sweet full circle moment, during his early career, Tim actually played a doctor in the television film, The Littlest Victims, which aired on CBS in 1989. In fact, the actor has a long history of playing medical professionals, playing Dr. Harry McCrae in Little White Lies, Dr. Aaron Morrison in Without A Trace and Dr. Brick Breeland in Hart of Dixie. We're sensing a theme here!

Tim has previously spoken about the interesting coincidence, telling Survived The Shows: "In my life I've played a lot of doctors. I mean, when, I think the first television series I starred in after Bonanza & The Virginian. And when I did a Western with Kurt Russell called the Quest and we did, I think, 13 episodes, 15 episodes and I was a doctor. And I think might have been the first time I played a doctor and then subsequently in so many different movies and films, even in Animal House."

Coincidentally the actor has played a doctor on multiple occasions throughout his career

He added: "There must be something about me that is, you know, I have a good bedside manner, perhaps you know. But it's always fun and challenging. In Hart of Dixie the medicine wasn't so challenging. We're now more, especially in Virgin River, we spend more time making sure that's exactly right, and it's a bigger part of the show and we're not as comedic and light-spirited as that. Virgin river's much more earnest and about the relationships between the people."

Tim has become a fan favorite on Virgin River

