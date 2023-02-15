Martin Henderson issues apology to Virgin River fans in heartbreaking statement

Virgin River star Martin Henderson has issued an apology to fans of the show after postponing his live autograph signing with co-star Alexandra Breckenridge due to the weather emergency in his home country, New Zealand.

Cyclone Gabrielle, which struck the country on Monday, has caused significant flooding and landslides across the North Island, with the devastation resulting in the deaths of four people.

Taking to his Instagram page, the actor - who plays Jack Sheridan in the Netflix drama - reassured fans that while he and his family "remain safe", he has had to pull out of the planned event.

"Not sure how much awareness there is outside of New Zealand right now, but we are being hammered by a pretty violent cyclone which has put the nation into a state of emergency," he wrote, alongside a map of the storm's path as well as video footage taken by the sea, showing the impact of the cyclone on the crashing waves.

WATCH: Martin shares astonishing video footage of the cyclone's impact on the waves

"Fortunately, we remain safe but our hearts go out to those who have lost homes and property. I sincerely apologize for the disruption to the planned live signing for tomorrow but unfortunately it has to be postponed till Feb 24th at 12 noon PST. Thanks for your understanding."

Fans rushed to the comments to show their support for the star, with one person writing: "Sorry to hear about the violent cyclone over N.Z, glad to hear you're safe and ok. Very sorry for the ones who have lost their homes and properties. All our support and strength from Madrid Spain," while another added: "Thank Goodness you and your family are safe! Stay well dear Martin! Sending prayers for all who find themselves in the path of the storm!"

Martin shared a map of the storm's path on Instagram

A third person commented: "Forget about the signing Martin, your safety as well as your loved ones is so much more important. And TY for even finding the time to write and think of your fans on such an event."

Martin's co-star, Alexandra Breckenridge - with whom he shares a sweet friendship - also showed her support for the 48-year-old by resharing his post on her Instagram Story.

The actors had to postpone their live autograph signing

The actors - who wrapped filming for season five back in November - were due to host a live autograph signing on Valentine's Day, but have rescheduled the event for 24 February.

While Netflix has yet to announce the release date for the upcoming season of the drama, it is expected to land on the streaming platform sometime this summer.

