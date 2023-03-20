Virgin River's Alexandra Breckenridge shares incredible throwback to early career - and her hair was so different! The actress plays Mel Monroe

Alexandra Breckenridge shared an incredible throwback photo over the weekend showing the Virgin River star in the early days of her career.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 40-year-old posted professional headshots, showing a young-looking Alexandra sporting brunette locks while posing against a white background.

The actress, who is perhaps best known for playing Mel Monroe in the popular Netflix drama, began her career in the late 1990s. After appearing as a guest star in various popular TV shows such as Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Freaks and Geeks and Dawson's Creek, Alexandra landed supporting roles in the teen comedy films Big Fat Liar and She's the Man.

Alexandra shared an incredible throwback photo to Instagram

The mom-of-two, who is set to star in an upcoming thriller, then went on to have recurring roles in series such as True Blood, The Walking Dead and This is Us, before being cast to play Mel in Virgin River.

Alexandra's co-star Martin Henderson recently shared a major update on the upcoming season, revealing that post-production has begun.

The new series is expected to land on Netflix in July

Taking to Instagram, the Jack Sheridan actor – who was recently forced to reschedule a fan event due to a weather emergency in New Zealand – shared a selfie from a recording studio, where he was adding voiceovers to episodes. He penned in the caption: "Back in the studio doing some post-production work for season five of #virginriver. Excited for you all to see this. And a big thank you for all the kind messages about the cyclone."

WATCH: Martin Henderson shared video footage of Cyclone Gabrielle

Loading the player...

Filming for the upcoming season wrapped back in November and is set to land on the streaming platform in July. In a video shared on Cameo earlier this year, Martin told his fans: "Virgin River season five coming out, I think, probably in July. So not long now, a few months.

"Another instalment of hot, steamy gossip and intrigue on the river," he added.

Alexandra also confirmed a July release date in a separate Cameo video, telling fans: "The fifth season that'll come out probably, I don't know, maybe July again? I'm not sure, nobody's really updated me!"

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.