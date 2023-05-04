Virgin River's Alexandra Breckenridge sparks major reaction with new season five photo

Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge has shared a new behind-the-scenes photo from the upcoming fifth season of the popular Netflix drama – and fans simply can't wait for the new episodes to drop.

Taking to Instagram, Alexandra, who plays Mel Monroe in the romance drama, shared a selfie that shows the actress standing in front of a breathtaking backdrop of the stunning Squamish River in Canada, where the series is filmed.

She wrote in the caption: "Flashback to VR season 5. No you didn't miss anything. It's not out just yet…."

Fans were quick to express their excitement for the new episodes in the comments section, with one person writing: "So pretty!!! I seriously can't wait until season 5 gets a release date!! We are also crossing our fingers and toes for season 6!" while another added: "The excitement I felt when I got this notification, thought it was reveal time."

© Instagram Alexandra shared a new snap from the set of Virgin River season five

A third person commented: "I can't wait until season 5."

When will Virgin River season five be released on Netflix?

While Netflix has yet to reveal the official release date for season five, both Alexandra and her co-star Martin Henderson have said that fans should expect the new episodes to arrive in July.

Addressing his followers in a video shared on Cameo, he said: "Virgin River season five coming out, I think, probably in July. So not long now, a few months.

MORE: Virgin River's Alexandra Breckenridge shares incredible throwback to early career - and her hair was so different!

MORE: All you need to know about Virgin River star Martin Henderson's love life

"Another instalment of hot, steamy gossip and intrigue on the river," he added.

What to expect from Virgin River season five

The new series will pick up from where season four left off and is likely to focus on Jack and Mel's upcoming wedding plans following their engagement.

The new episodes will also deal with an "important" and "timely" issue that brings the community together in "a big way", according to Hope McCrea actress Annette O'Toole.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Jack proposed to Mel in season four

"I don't think we've ever done anything like this," she said. "It's an important issue and I'm glad that we're getting into things like that on the show. I don't know if that will continue but it certainly is something that the town gets to all come together and be part of and work together."

Alexandra also teased the new episodes in a previous interview with New Beauty, revealing that viewers are in for a season unlike any other. "I think this season has started out well and we're getting into a few episodes soon that are pretty heavy," she told the publication during filming.

"They're really intense and I think that they're some of the best episodes we've ever done," she continued. "I never say that either! I think that there's a high sense of drama that starts to come up this season that it's going to leave people on the edge of their seats. At least, I hope. I'm excited to get into that."

Meet the main cast

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Alexandra Breckenridge plays Mel Monroe

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Tim Matheson as Doc Mullins

© Netflix Annette O'Toole plays Hope McCrea

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Benjamin Hollingsworth as Brady

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Zibby Allen plays Brie

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Teryl Rothery as Muriel St. Claire

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Colin Lawrence as Preacher

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Lauren Hammersley plays Charmaine Roberts

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.