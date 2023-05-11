Outlander season 7 teases Jamie's death in shocking new trailer

Outlander season seven is right around the corner – and we've finally been treated to a full-length trailer for the hugely anticipated return to the Fraser family.

The new series sees Jamie and Claire parting ways once again, with Claire promising that they'll find each other again – but it is the last scene that we are particularly interested in! While the series shows the Fraser family preparing for the American Revolution, the final shot shows Jamie unconscious on the battlefield. But could our hero be killed off ahead of the final season eight series? Watch the trailer for yourself here…

WATCH: Outlander season 7 teases Jamie’s death

The new footage also introduces Jamie's grown-up son William, and shares a glimpse of him meeting his half-sister, Brianna. Jamie also ominously claims that he won't face his son in battle, hinting that there will be some serious drama to come.

The show will be back on 16 June on STARZ in the US and Lionsgate+ in the UK. So what do the networks have to say about what to expect? The official synopsis reads: "Season seven picks up from the harrowing events of the end of season six, with Jamie and Young Ian racing to rescue Claire before she’s tried and wrongfully convicted for the murder of Malva Christie.

Sam Heughan in Outlander season seven

"But their mission is complicated by the beginning of a geopolitical firestorm: The American Revolution has arrived. In the seventh season of Outlander, Jamie, Claire, and their family are caught in the violent birth pains of an emerging nation as armies march to war and British institutions crumble in the face of armed rebellion.

"As the conflict draws them out of North Carolina and into the heart of this fight for independence, Jamie, Claire, Brianna, and Roger are faced with impossible decisions that have the potential to tear their family apart."

When is Outlander ending?

The show will end with season eight, which will likely be released in 2024. Speaking about the end of the romance period drama, Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for STARZ said: "For nearly a decade 'Outlander' has won the hearts of audiences worldwide and we’re pleased to bring Claire and Jamie’s epic love story to a proper conclusion.

Caitiona Balfe as Claire Fraser in season seven

"But before we close this chapter there is plenty of their passionate story to tell over the course of 26 new episodes and even more to explore this dynamic world and its origin story. We’re thrilled to continue to partner with Matthew, Maril and Ronald and can’t wait to see where their alluring storytelling takes us next."

What is the Outlander spin-off?

So what will Blood of My Blood be about? The synopsis reads: "It will explore what lengths a person will go to find love in a time when love is considered a luxury, and when marriages are made strategically, often for political or financial gain.

Richard Rankin and Sophie Skelton in season seven

"The title is a nod to Jamie Fraser’s marriage vow to Claire and there will be several names and faces that 'Outlander' fans will know and recognise. Jamie and Claire’s TV story may be coming to an end with Season Eight, but Diana is continuing on with their literary journey in her wonderful book series and is working diligently on Book Ten. With Jamie and Claire, and now Brian and Ellen, there is still so much more to come in the 'Outlander' universe, and we cannot wait to continue sharing these stories with our dedicated fans."

© Starz!/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe in Outlander

