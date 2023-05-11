Outlander stars Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan will soon be back on our screens as Jamie and Claire Fraser but in the meantime the stars sparked a major fan reaction with a playful photo they shared from behind the scenes.

In the snap, which was shared on the Starz play official Instagram account, Caitriona and Sam pose for a playful selfie in a trailer while filming scenes for the historical series. Sam can be seen in full Jamie Fraser costume while Caitriona is dressed in a robe, holding a cup of coffee, and placing a hand on her co-star and close friend's face.

WATCH: Outlander season seven teaser

Fans were loving seeing the interaction between the pair. One person simply wrote: "Sam and Cait," followed by a string of red love-hearts. A second penned: "@caitrionabalfe and @samheughan are true natural beauties, always slaying!" while a third added: "Sam and Caitriona, can't wait for season seven!" followed by flame emojis and red love-heart emojis.

Earlier this week, Outlander's huge fanbase was teased further with some first-look snaps at Young Ian, who is played by John Hunter Bell, from the upcoming seventh season. John looked brilliant in his full get-up, which was shown on a post on Instagram along with the caption read: "Drop a [bow and arrow emoji] if you're ready for more Young Ian content."

When is season seven of Outlander out?

The release of new episodes of Outlander is edging closer. Fans can look forward to watching the first eight episodes of season seven on June 16 when they land on Lionsgate+ on Starz Play. The second half of episodes will air in 2024.

When news broke that fans would have to wait a little longer before the show completely wraps up opinions were divided on the season's division.

Caitriona Balfe as Claire Fraser

"Why such a long gap? […] Even if you had a two-month break and start again in Nov / Dec also when in 2024? Sorry not being ungrateful, it's just we seem to wait longer and longer when other shows are quicker," wrote one member of the show's passionate fanbase on Twitter.

Another person added: "YAY on the start, but BOOO having to wait until 'sometime' in 2024, what?? This drives me crazy." A third person penned: "That's so cruel! Why do you split the season! OMG."

Sam Heughan in Outlander season seven

What's the future beyond Outlander season seven?

Although fans are thrilled by season seven's imminent arrival, they were previously saddened to learn that the eighth season will be the show's last. Caitríona Balfe, who plays Clare Fraser opposite Sam Heughan in the show, recently teased when fans can expect season eight.

Caitiona Balfe as Claire Fraser in season seven

"We're about to start shooting, in a few months, our eighth season but our seventh season is starting to air on June 16th on Lionsgate +," she said during a recent appearance on Ireland's The Late Late Show. With this in mind, it's likely that the final season may not arrive until the end of 2024 or later.

Outlander season seven first look photos

Sam Heughan in season seven

Richard Rankin and Sophie Skelton in season seven

John Bell as Young Ian in Outlander

Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser in Outlander

© Starz!/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock Richard Rankin as Roger Wakefield, John Bell as Young Ian and Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser

