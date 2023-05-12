Dermot O’Leary tipped to replace Phillip Schofield on This Morning

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby’s friendship outside of co-presenting This Morning is reportedly cooling, and there is talk among fans about whether the popular breakfast show will find a new presenter to star alongside Holly.

Although there is no official word about the future of the show from ITV, William Hill has named Dermot O’Leary and Vernon Kay as joint-favourites to potentially take over the presenting gig from Phillip, giving them both 5/2 odds. Meanwhile, Rylan, Melvin Humes and Ben Shephard are also among the names tipped to take over.

William Hill’s spokesperson Lee Phelps said: "With speculation over Phillip Schofield’s relationship with fellow presenter Holly Willoughby intensifying over the past few days, Schofield’s position as host on This Morning is looking more untenable by the day.

"If Schofield were to depart the show, we make Dermot O’Leary the joint 5/2 favourite to assume the role, having already had experience with presenting the Friday edition alongside Allison Hammond. Vernon Kay is the alternative 5/2 favourite to take over between Mondays and Thursdays, whilst Rylan (5/1), Melvin Humes (8/1) and Ben Shephard (8/1) are also deemed to be in contention."

In a statement about their relationship, Phillip told The Sun: "As I have said before, Holly is my rock. We're the best of friends - as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone. Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I've been there for her. The last few weeks haven't been easy for either of us."

He continued: "My family went through a real ordeal, and Holly's support throughout meant the world to me - as did the support of my bosses at ITV, my editor Martin Frizell and the whole This Morning family, including our amazing viewers. Whatever happens, we still have each other to count on." Holly has yet to speak publicly about the situation.

Phillip has certainly had a difficult few weeks after his brother Timothy was found guilty of child sexual abuse offences. Timothy was charged with 11 sexual offences involving a child between October 2016 and October 2019.

Taking to Instagram, Phillip penned: "Statement about the conviction of Timothy Schofield: My overwhelming concern is and has always been for the wellbeing of the victim and his family. I hope that their privacy will now be respected."

He finished by adding: "If any crime had ever been confessed to me by my sibling, I would have acted immediately to protect the victim and their family. These are despicable crimes, and I welcome the guilty verdicts. As far as I am concerned, I no longer have a brother."

After returning to This Morning following a break during the trial, he said: "I wanted to say that it is really lovely to be back. I have missed the show and everyone here. Also to you, I wanted to say thank you for all your kind messages and support, which were really appreciated. So, thank you very much indeed."

