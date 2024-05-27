Phillip Schofield shares new social media post as former This Morning co-star shares support

Phillip Schofield shared a new post during the bank holiday weekend, just two weeks after breaking his social media silence following a long break after quitting This Morning under controversial circumstances.

The TV presenter, who received criticism for having an affair with a younger colleague during his time on This Morning, shared a snap of his new cockapoo puppy Alfie. The adorable brown pooch was lying on a sofa while looking up into the camera with puppy dog eyes, as Phillip captioned the snap: “Alfie …. Where did you put my socks?!”

WATCH: Holly Willoughby address Phillip Schofield controversy following This Morning return

Phillip appears to have limited comments on his posts to just his followers, and his former This Morning colleague Dr Zoe Williams was among those who commented on the snap. Sharing emojis of a dog and a sock, she wrote: “[Dog and sock] = good luck.” Celebrity hairdresser Lino Carbosiero also commented, writing: “Sooooo cute Phil.” The post has received over 50,000 likes.

Phillip was also recently spotted going out for dinner with Declan Donnelly and his partner Ali Astell, which has sparked reports that the star might be returning to his television career.

Alfie is Phillip's new puppy

His latest movements come just a few months after a report into his behaviour confirmed that they were unable to uncover the relevant evidence" about the case.

© Instagram The TV star shared a photo of his pet dog Alfie

The report by Jan Mulch KC said: "ITV’s management made considerable efforts to determine the truth about an alleged relationship between PS (Schofield) and PX (the runner) following on from the publication of a story in The Sun newspaper in early December 2019. However, in the face of the denials of the individuals involved, ITV was unable to uncover the relevant evidence until PS’s admission in late May 2023.

"ITV’s management made considerable efforts to determine the truth about an alleged relationship between PS (Schofield) and PX (the runner) following on from the publication of a story in The Sun newspaper in early December 2019. However, in the face of the denials of the individuals involved, ITV was unable to uncover the relevant evidence until PS’s admission in late May 2023.”

© SplashNews.com Phillip Schofield and wife Stephanie Lowe were pictured on the presenter's 62nd birthday

Phillip quit This Morning after his “unwise but not illegal” relationship, with his statement at the time reading: “In an effort to protect my ex-colleague I haven't been truthful about the relationship. But my recent, unrelated, departure from This Morning fuelled speculation and raised questions which have been impacting him, so for his sake, it is important for me to be honest now.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning sofa

“I am painfully conscious that I have lied to my employers at ITV, to my colleagues and friends, to my agents, to the media and therefore the public and most importantly of all to my family. I am so very, very sorry, as I am for having been unfaithful to my wife.”

His former co-star Holly Willoughby quit just a few months later after a man was arrested for planning to kidnap and murder the mum-of-three. She said: “I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning. It’s been an honour to just be part of its story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family. I will miss you all so much."

Phillip Schofield shares new social media post amid Ruth and Eamonn split news