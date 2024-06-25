Phillip Schofield joined by daughter as he continues social media comeback following scandal

Phillip Schofield took over a year off from social media following the scandal surrounding his exit from This Morning after having an affair with a younger man who worked on the show. However, since May the TV personality has shared several posts of his new puppy, Alfie, and has now been joined by his daughter while having fun with the fluffy pooch.

In a video shared on Tuesday, Phillip tried out the popular trend where two people put their hands on top of one another to see what their dog will do, with reactions ranging from the dogs being totally disinterested, putting their chin on the pair’s hands, or also adding their paw.

Captioning the photo: “2nd attempt,” along with a row of heart-faced emojis, Phillip tried the trend with a woman who appears to be his daughter, Molly May Schofield, and the pair were clearly delighted when Alfie added his paw to their hands, as Molly can be heard laughing.

Phillip followed the post with another video from a countryside walk, where Alfie sped through the trees.

© Instagram The TV star shared a photo of his pet dog Alfie

Speaking about his daughters and how they supported him through the recent controversy, which saw him ITV launch an investigation into misconduct at ITV, he said: “Last week, if my daughters hadn't been there, I wouldn't be here. They’ve been by my side every moment because they're scared to let me out of their sight.”

© Getty Phillip with his daughter Molly

Speaking about returning to his career, he told BBC reporter Amol Rajan: “I have to talk about television in the past tense, which breaks my heart. I have lost everything… What am I going to do with my days? I see nothing ahead of me but blackness, and sadness, and regret, and remorse, and guilt. I did something very wrong, and then I lied about it consistently.”

© SplashNews.com Phillip Schofield and wife Stephanie Lowe were pictured on the presenter's 62nd birthday

Speaking about his colleague, he added: “He is an innocent party here. I was older, I should have known better. [The affair] was consensual, but it was my fault.”

Phillip also released a statement at the time which read: “I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning. Contrary to speculation, whilst I met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television, it was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than just a friendship. That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over.

“When I chose to come out I did so entirely for my own wellbeing. Nobody ‘forced’ me out. Neither I nor anyone else, to my knowledge, has ever issued an injunction, super or otherwise, about my relationship with this colleague, he was never moved on or sacked by or because of me.”