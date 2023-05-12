Dylan Dreyer received a big surprise while hosting the Today Show on Friday all thanks to her co-star Craig Melvin. The anchor, who was appearing on Friday's Third Hour segment, was gifted a very special present from Craig ahead of Mother's Day this Sunday.

Craig, who also gave a sweet shout-out to fellow anchor Sheinelle Jones and his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, who was a guest on the panel, told his co-hosts that he wanted to mark the special occasion by honoring his "three favorite moms."

The father-of-two began by saying: "Ladies, perhaps you haven't heard, it's Mother's Day. I wanted to surprise a little early, take a look." A video Craig filmed earlier on his phone was then shown on screen as he told the camera: "I am in probably my favorite store on earth, Terrain, it's a magical place. But I have picked out the perfect Mother's Day gifts for my favorite moms. I'll explain now."

The show then immediately cut back to the studio where Craig could be seen standing up as he grabbed three beautiful plants before handing them out to Dylan, Shainelle and his wife, Lindsay.

© Getty Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones, Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer on the Today SHow

"I know you guys love plants but I know you don't always have time to take care of plants. So these are plants that are practically indestructible. You only have to water them like once every week or two."

Dylan then joked: "In our defense, we keep the children alive, so plants take a back seat." After her co-host handed her the plant, Dylan asked if there was any particular reason why he'd chosen that one for her, to which he said: "You're sturdy! Yeah reliable, stable, sturdy, dependable, just like that plant!" The panel were equally amused and flattered by Craig's sweet gesture ahead of the special weekend.

Dylan with her husband and three sons

Dylan, who was recently absent from her hosting duties on the Today Show due to working on an assignment for NBC, will no doubt be looking forward to celebrating the special day with her husband and three children this weekend.

© Instagram Dylan shares three sons with her husband Brian

Dylan, 41, is married to NBC News producer Brian Fichera. In 2012, the pair tied the knot and in 2016, they welcomed their first child, Calvin. The couple then welcomed their second son, Oliver, in early 2020 and in September the following year, Dylan gave birth to their third son, Russell.

© Getty Images Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichera with their son Calvin on Today in 2017

© Getty Images Dylan Dreyer married Brian in 2012

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer with her three sons

© Instagram Dylan with her adorable family

© Instagram Dylan often posts photos of her family

