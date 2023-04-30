Dylan Dreyer reveals unmissable work update away from Today Show that gets fans talking

The NBC daytime star has had quite the eventful few weeks!

Dylan Dreyer is always on the go, and is juggling not just one job while raising three young boys, but several!

The NBC star co-hosts the Third Hour of Today, but also Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer, which she has been presenting since 2019.

The star teased the new series of the show in her most recent Instagram post, revealing that the next episodes will be available to watch in June, and that they were "unmissable".

VIDEO: Dylan Dreyer shares glimpse inside relatable family home

Alongside several BTS photos, she wrote: "I've had quite the day filming @nbcearthodyssey …I've been kissed by binturong, photobombed by a giraffe, fed a tamandua, held a parakeet, and met a baby sloth. You're not going to want to miss these episodes…airing in June on @nbc @themoreyouknow (not shown: big wet fishy kiss from a 500lb grey seal)."

Fans were quick to react to Dylan's post, with one writing: "Thanks for sharing these photos/videos. I love your show. How fun to interact with such interesting creatures," while another wrote: "I love this show!" A third added: "Exciting day. Interesting shows coming up in June. Can’t wait to watch."

When Dylan isn't working, she is busy raising her three sons with husband Brian Fichera. The couple are parents to Calvin, six, Oliver, three, and one-year-old Russell (Rusty), who often feature in sweet posts on Dylan's social media.

The star is incredibly relatable and often shares pictures of the realities of raising three young children in a New York City apartment.

The star was interviewed by PEOPLE in 2021 shortly after welcoming her youngest son, Rusty, about whether or not she was hoping to have any more children in the future.

The star swiftly answered: "We're done, we're tapped out." And in terms of trying again for a little girl, she replied, "This is the girl," and held up the book she had written, Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day.

© Getty Dylan Dreyer is a popular co-anchor on Today

Dylan's also proved time and time again that she's just like the rest of us too, when it comes to relatable mishaps not only at home, but at work too. The meteorologist recently admitted to feeling down after stumbling in the middle of a broadcast back in March.

The star's husband made sure that she didn't feel too bad about it back at home, and surprised her with the sweetest gesture.

To cheer her up, Brian presented Dylan with a vase of flowers, alongside a note which read: "It's just wodrs," mistakenly writing "words" wrong, a subtle nod to her on-air blunder. "How the cameraman tries to cheer me up after I stumbled through tonight's weather forecast!" she wrote in the caption, adding: "He totally gets me!"

