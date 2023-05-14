ITV shares update on This Morning's Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield amid rumoured rift

ITV have confirmed that Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will both appear on the This Morning sofa on Monday.

A representative from the broadcaster told HELLO! that both presenters will be hosting the programme.

The new update comes amid recent reports that Holly and Phillip's friendship has come under strain following his brother Timothy's sex abuse trial last month.

© REX Holly and Phillip will appear on This Morning on Monday

Phillip spoke out against the rumours in a statement to The Sun. "As I have said before, Holly is my rock," he said. "We're the best of friends - as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone.

"Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I've been there for her. The last few weeks haven't been easy for either of us."

The 61-year-old added: "My family went through a real ordeal, and Holly's support throughout meant the world to me - as did the support of my bosses at ITV, my editor Martin Frizell and the whole This Morning family, including our amazing viewers. Whatever happens, we still have each other to count on."

© Photo: Instagram Phillip's brother Timothy was found guilty of 11 sexual offences in April

Back in April, Phillip's brother Timothy was found guilty of 11 sexual offences involving a child between October 2016 and October 2019.

Following Timothy's guilty verdict, Phillip issued a statement on Instagram. "My overwhelming concern is and has always been for the wellbeing of the victim and his family," he began. "I hope that their privacy will now be respected.

© ITV Phillip Schofield thanked This Morning viewers for their support following his prolonged absence

"If any crime had ever been confessed to me by my sibling, I would have acted immediately to protect the victim and their family. These are despicable crimes, and I welcome the guilty verdicts. As far as I am concerned, I no longer have a brother."

Upon Phillip's return to This Morning following his prolonged absence, he told viewers: "I wanted to say thank you for all your kind messages and support, which were really appreciated. So, thank you very much indeed."

WATCH: Phillip Schofield addresses prolonged absence from This Morning

Phillip and Holly have been close friends for a number of years, having hosted This Morning together since 2009 and co-hosted Dancing on Ice since 2006.

The hosting duo have frequently spoken about their treasured friendship in interviews. Chatting to The Guardian in 2018, Holly compared her bond with Phillip to the one she shares with her sister. The 42-year-old admitted that they've never had an argument in their years working alongside each other, and that their off-screen relationship is exactly the same as their This Morning one.

© REX Holly and Phillip have hosted Dancing On Ice since 2006

"Now we've got to the stage where we'll say the same things at the same time on screen, in the same way. It’s really weird. The only other person I've got that with is my sister," she said.

© REX Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have presented This Morning together since 2009

Similarly, Phillip has also opened up about their relationship in the past. In the months after Phillip came out as gay in February 2020, he praised his co-host for her support. "To think how lucky I am to have been able to have worked through all of this [and] to have had the therapy that Holly's given me all the way through," he told The Times, whilst reflecting on presenting during the pandemic.

"I have been broadcasting a long time, but I never thought I'd actually broadcast through something like this."

© Rex Phillip and Holly have been friends for years

© Getty Their on-screen partnership has led to huge success

© Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Holly has yet to comment on the reports

