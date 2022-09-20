This Morning's Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield break silence on 'queue jumping' controversy Holly addressed the accusations in a pre-recorded VT

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have addressed the "queue jumping" accusations made against them following their visit to the Queen's lying-in-state on Friday.

The presenting duo came under fire from viewers after they appeared inside Westminster Hall on Friday without having taken part in the public queue.

Appearing on This Morning on Tuesday, Holly addressed the controversy in a pre-recorded VT that documented the pair's visit to Westminster Hall.

The 41-year-old could be heard saying in a voiceover: "Like hundreds of accredited broadcasters and journalists, we were given official permission to access the hall.

"It was strictly for the purpose of reporting on the event for millions of people in the UK who haven't been able to visit Westminster in person. The rules were that we would be quickly escorted around the edges to a platform at the back. In contrast, those paying respects walked along a carpeted area beside the coffin and were given time to pause."

She continued: "None of the broadcasters and journalists there took anyone's place in the queue and no one filed passed the Queen. We, of course, respected those rules, however, we realise that it may have looked like something else and therefore totally understand the reaction.

"Please know that we would never jump a queue," she added.

Holly and Phillip attended the Queen's lying in state on Friday

Following complaints about the pair's visit to the Queen's lying-in-state, This Morning bosses were forced to release a statement to clarify any confusion over whether Holly and Phillip had VIP access.

The statement, which was posted on the programme's official Instagram page, read: "Hello everyone, we would like to clarify something. We asked Phillip and Holly to be part of a film for this Tuesday's programme.

This Morning released a statement following the backlash

"They did not jump the queue, have VIP access or file past the Queen lying-in-state – but instead were there in a professional capacity as part of the world's media to report on the event."

Holly and Phillip returned to screens on Tuesday after This Morning was pulled from the TV schedule to make way for coverage of King Charles' visit to Wales on Friday and the Queen's state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

