Queen Charlotte creator Shonda Rhimes teases another Bridgerton spin-off

The creator spoke to HELLO! at the London premiere

Shondaland's new Bridgerton spin-off series, Queen Charlotte, landed on Netflix on Thursday and has taken the internet by storm.

If, like us, you've already binge-watched your way through all six episodes, you may be wondering if there's any potential for more Bridgerton spin-off series from creator Shonda Rhimes.

WATCH: Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story official trailer

Speaking to HELLO! at the Queen Charlotte London premiere in Leicester Square, Shonda revealed whether fans can expect to see any more additions to the Bridgerton universe in the future, teasing a potential Violet Bridgerton spin-off.

When asked if she plans to expand on any other characters in the Bridgerton world, Shonda said: "There's no plan to explore anybody in particular. I was just doing this because I was so passionate about the subject.

MORE: 7 brilliant shows and films coming to Netflix in May

MORE: India Amarteifio dazzles at world premiere of Bridgerton's Queen Charlotte

"Although, in writing it I got very interested in Violet's story. So, we'll see."

© Charley Gallay Shonda Rhimes spoke to HELLO! at the London premiere

Violet Bridgerton is played by Ruth Gemmell in the original series, with a younger version of the character played by Connie Jenkins-Greig.

In the new spin-off series, viewers are introduced to a young Violet, who is described as "a kind and inquisitive teenager who has not yet entered the marriage mart … or famously become a Bridgerton."

While speaking to HELLO!, Shonda also explained the major differences between Queen Charlotte and Bridgerton, saying the new drama is "a much more intimate story".

Connie Jenkins-Greig plays young Violet Ledger in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

"To me this was a much more intimate story and about much more," she said. "It's about a husband's illness, it's about race, it's about a lot more things than we do in Bridgerton, which is supposed to be a much lighter show.

She continued: "I enjoyed getting to do that and keeping the show romantic, funny, witty and sexy."

For those unfamiliar with the plot of the six-part series, it follows Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz, a 17-year-old princess who must leave her aristocratic home in Germany for England, where she is to be married to King George III – whether she likes it or not.

Ruth Gemmell plays Violet Bridgerton in Queen Charlotte and Bridgerton

The full synopsis reads: "Centred on Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton."

India Amarteifio stars in the titular role of the young Queen Charlotte, who is portrayed by Golda Rosheuvel in the original series, while Corey Mylchreest plays young King George.

Meet the cast of Queen Charlotte

India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte

Corey Mylchreest as Young King George

Arsema Thomas as Young Agatha Danbury

Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta

Joshua Riley as Prince Adolphus

Freddie Dennis as Reynolds

Sam Clemmett as Young Brimsley

Interview by Nichaela George.

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.