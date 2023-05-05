Queen Charlotte star Corey Mylchreest – everything you need to know

Dearest reader, the Ton is back with a twist! Available to watch on Netflix, the Bridgerton prequel series – Queen Charlotte – brings us an epic new love story. Portraying one of the show's romantic leads, Corey Mylchreest has stepped into the shoes of King George, aka the future husband of a young Queen Charlotte (played by India Amarteifio). But what do we know about the newcomer? We've got the lowdown…

WATCH: Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story official trailer

What else has Corey Mylchreest starred in?

Prior to joining the cast of Queen Charlotte, Corey Mylchreest had starred in the short film Mars (2021), and episode one of the Netflix series The Sandman (2022), in which he portrayed the character Adonis.

MORE: Queen Charlotte: every mention of Bridgerton season 3 in spin-off show

READ: Bridgerton’s Queen Charlotte: what was wrong with King George?

© Getty Corey Mylchreest has also appeared in The Sandman on Netflix

According to Radio Times, Corey had previously studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art from 2017 to 2020.

Is Corey Mylchreest in a relationship?

The British actor appears to keep his personal life private, however, he did confirm that he's currently in a relationship at the Los Angeles premiere of Queen Charlotte. During a red carpet interview with Extra, Corey was asked if he had watched Bridgerton prior to landing the role of King George. "As soon as I got the job, I was like, 'All right, I gotta binge this thing,'" he said, "I sat down with my girlfriend and we did the whole shebang."

© Netflix The actor confirmed that he is in a relationship during a red carpet interview at the Queen Charlotte premiere in LA

While Corey's mystery girlfriend remains anonymous, we'd love to see the couple on the red carpet together! Fans have been wondering if the actor is dating his Queen Charlotte co-star India Amarteifio, but right now, it looks like they're just good friends.

What is Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story about?

The official synopsis for Queen Charlotte reads: "Centered on Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton."

© Netflix Corey has a "deep love" for his character on the show

Speaking about his time on the show, Corey told Harper's Bazaar: "We got to play brilliant characters, and in terms of the scope of the character, we got to explore everything on the human spectrum. It's a privilege, but I'd have to say the best thing about working on a series like this are the people. From the crew to the cast, there was so much passion, love, and friendship among everyone."

In a roundtable interview with Esquire Philippines, Corey also opened up about the character of King George, whom he has a "deep love" for.

"He was so much more than a madman and tried his whole life to do right by himself, by his family, by his people," Corey explained. "He really wanted to do the best for everyone involved, and he wasn't the most intelligent person but he was really dedicated to trying. I have such a deep love for him."

Meet the cast of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

© Netflix India Amarteifio portrays a young Queen Charlotte

Corey Mylchreest as Young King George in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Arsema Thomas as Young Agatha Danbury

Connie Jenkins-Greig as Young Violet Ledger in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Joshua Riley as Prince Adolphus in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Freddie Dennis as Reynolds in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.