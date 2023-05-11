Queen Charlotte star finally reveals heartbreaking reason for Reynolds' disappearance

Queen Charlotte fans have been loving the new series – but were devastated in the finale when it was revealed that something happened between Brimsley and Reynolds after it was revealed that the first main LGBT couple in the Bridgerton universe were no longer together. So what happened?

Speaking about what happened between Reynolds and Brimsley, the 'present day' actor who plays Brimsley, Hugh Sachs, told Vulture: "There was a scene that we didn’t film, because it was cut, where I was going to meet the older Reynolds.

"He was the love of his life, and for whatever reason, they could not stay together. So when they would pass each other in the passageway in the deleted scene, it wasn’t a toxic moment. Because of the world they inhabited, it was still a hangable offence to be gay, and it was just not possible."

Sam Clemmett as Young Brimsley in Queen Charlotte

The author of the series, Julia Quinn, also spoke about the storyline, saying: "When I watched the show, I remember finishing being like, ‘Where was that conversation?’ I’m looking at the script. I’m like, ‘I know that was here.' I’d be excited to see whether it was filmed because I think it’s a beautiful moment... I love that backstory."

Fans weren't happy when it was revealed that Brimsley and Reynolds were no longer a couple by the end of the series, with one writing: "The tears started falling at this point and then they just didn't stop. WHAT HAPPENED TO REYNOLDS." Another person added: "Okay but when did Reynolds die? Or did he just leave? I can't picture him leaving Brimsley or George."

© Netflix Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is out now

Another emotional viewer added: "Finished #QueenCharlotte and I sobbed so much, the conversation under the bed!!! It just shows how deep their love is and omg. Then Brimsley dancing alone!!! I need to know what happened to Reynolds right now! The beautiful bond between Agatha and Violet! My heart can’t."

Speaking to HELLO! about playing the Bridgerton franchise's first LGBTQ leading role, Sam Clemmett said: "It's wonderful, I feel really honoured to get this opportunity. It's really empowering to be able to tell this story and I hope we've handled it very truthfully and very sensitively and people feel as empowered watching it as we were making it."

So will the pair ever be returning to the show? Although there is no word on a Reynolds/Brimsley spin-off, Shonda Rhimes has spoken about potentially introducing a spin-off about Violet Bridgerton.

© Netflix Queen Charlotte's right-hand man is the first LBGT character on the show

Speaking to HELLO! at the Queen Charlotte London premiere in Leicester Square, Shonda revealed whether fans can expect to see any more additions to the Bridgerton universe in the future, teasing a potential Violet Bridgerton spin-off.

When asked if she plans to expand on any other characters in the Bridgerton world, Shonda said: "There's no plan to explore anybody in particular. I was just doing this because I was so passionate about the subject. Although, in writing it I got very interested in Violet's story. So, we'll see."

Corey Mylchreest as Young King George, India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte

