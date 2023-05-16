Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban accidentally confirm major rumoured relationship - and fans are freaking out

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban inadvertently confirmed the reported romance between Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham - and fans are loving it.

Sharing a video of himself dancing with Nicole to Style during Taylor Swift’s Era tour, Keith captioned the video: "Shut out to Taylor, her team, and ALL of the Swifts who showered us with soooo many friendship bracelets. We had the BEST night."

However, eagle-eyed fans spotted Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Turnham standing behind the dancing couple. While they were at the back of the VIP room away from the crowds, the video clearly shows the pair sharing a sweet kiss, appearing to confirm the rumored relationship.

Duolingo’s social media account hilariously commented: "Keith has no idea what he just did" while other fans shared their takes on the gaffe by Keith, with one writing: "Babe wake up Keith Urban just soft launched Phoebe and Bo while Nicole Kidman danced with him," while another joked: "Kieth is in his Deux Moi era."

© Getty Images Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban laughing together

Another person added: "Keith having the time of his life with Nicole not knowing the chaos he just put out on the internet."

Phoebe was previously in a relationship with Normal People actor Paul Mescal, with the pair reportedly engaged before breaking up in 2022. She has since been linked to comedian Bo Burnham, with the couple first spotted together at a comedy show in December 2022.

© Photo: Getty Images Phoebe and Paul broke up in 2022

Speaking about their split, Paul told The Hollywood Reporter that he wasn’t ready to discuss it, explaining: "Maybe at some point… Just not now. It’s just difficult territory."

The Aftersun actor also opened up about discussing his personal life, telling Vanity Fair: "I definitely feel the temptation to say the status of my whatever—that will always be there. But I don’t think that’s a wise thing to do. When Normal People came out, I was very forthright in interviews, and it didn’t actually serve me. But the temptation still exists to be like, “Shut the [expletive] up. This is my life. This is what’s going on. Or this is what’s going on.

© Photo: Getty Images Phoebe was spotted kissing Bo Burham

"But moving forward as much as I can, that’s going to be my life that is private. That’s a difficult thing to achieve. But giving strangers an answer about my life doesn’t actually help me."

Meanwhile, Bo was in a relationship with filmmaker Lorene Scafaria since 2013, with the comedian even dedicating his Netflix special Inside to her back in 2021. However, the couple are deeply private and have made no reference to their break up.

