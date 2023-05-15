Keith Urban to return as American Idol Judge as finalists are revealed

Music lovers and reality TV fans, rejoice! Country music superstar Keith Urban is set to make a much-anticipated return to American Idol, albeit for one night only.

The official announcement came from the show's Instagram account and was also shared by Keith on his Instagram Stories.

Keith Urban onstage

The 55-year-old will grace the grand finale on May 21st as a guest mentor and will also perform on the show.

The country crooner, best known for hits like "Blue Ain't Your Color" and "Brown Eyes Baby," will bring his wealth of experience and star power to the finale.

Keith Urban to return to American Idol

He captioned his Instagram post, 'Headed back to @americanidol next week.' The country crooner served as a judge on the show from seasons 12 through 15, starting in 2012 when the singing competition aired on Fox.

Fans can look forward to a performance of Keith's chart-topping song "Wild Hearts" during the three-hour finale, as revealed by Billboard.

As a mentor, the father-of-two will guide the top three contestants through their performances, culminating in the crowning of the newest American Idol.

At present, there are currently three talented hopefuls vying for the coveted title: Iam Tongi, 18, Colin Stough, 18, and Megan Danielle.

Keith is not just making waves on American Idol; he continues to be a significant presence in the country music scene.

Last week, he and his wife, actress Nicole Kidman, lit up the red carpet at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards, where he also delivered a performance.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman,55, share two daughters, Faith, 12, and Sunday, 14.

In a recent conversation with Fox News Digital, Keith opened up about balancing their hectic careers with their family life.

Nicole and Keith weren't shy about showcasing their love for one another

Prioritizing their daughters is paramount, he shared.

"It's always family first," he said. Nevertheless, Urban acknowledged that maintaining balance is not always smooth sailing.

© Photo: Instagram Keith's wife Nicole with their two daughters

"It's balanced, so it means it goes out of balance sometimes, and we just put it back in balance," the "One Too Many" singer reflected.

Despite the inevitable challenges, the couple remains dedicated to finding equilibrium. "It's never perfectly in balance, but we get it back on track," he affirmed.

