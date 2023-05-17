Everything Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have said about their friendship

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are the familiar faces who welcome viewers to ITV's This Morning each week Monday through Thursday.

The broadcasters, also known for their hosting double act on fellow ITV flagship show, Dancing on Ice, have been at the centre of newspaper reports this week alleging that Holly and Phillip's friendship has become "strained".

Despite recent suggestions of a "fall out", Holly and Phillip have had a long friendship and even enjoyed family holidays together over the years. The TV stars have also not been shy in explaining how they've supported each other through challenging times. Here's everything they've said about their bond…

Holly and Phillip began hosting This Morning together in 2009 when Holly replaced Fern Britton and the pair's on-screen chemistry was clear from the get-go. Not only have they shared countless hilarious moments and laughing fits on the screen, but they've become firm friends outside of work. Holly explained in an interview with the Guardian in 2018 that their bond was not dissimilar to the one she shares with her sister.

The comments came after she was quizzed about the gender pay gap scandal, after which she confirmed that she and Phillip are on equal pay. "The first person that would be outraged is Phil, actually," she said of the claims. "He'd be devastated. He would be the first person to make a stand. He protects me in every other area of my life, so there's no way he wouldn't do that."

The mother-of-three added: "Now we've got to the stage where we'll say the same things at the same time on screen, in the same way. It's really weird. The only other person I've got that with is my sister."

At the beginning of 2020, Phillip took to the This Morning sofa to give an interview to his friend and co-star Holly Willoughby when he came out as gay. In the emotional interview, Holly and Phillip's bond was clear to see and Phillip referred to Holly as his "rock" at the time.

Phillip and Holly were again at the centre of "feud" rumours during this time, but Phillip was quick to pour cold water on those claims. Speaking on the Chris Evans' How to Wow podcast, he said: "There was nothing that was being said that had any truth in it whatsoever. There was no and there has never been a feud with Holly.

"When they're writing 'Phillip and Holly and feud' we couldn't have been closer because I'd told her my secret and she was holding me together at work."

Holly also addressed rumours of a rift at the time, insisting that they couldn't work together if they didn't like each other. Speaking to Newsbeat, the mum-of-three said: "You couldn't do the amount of hours of TV that we do with each other without getting on."

She echoed this while appearing on Fearne Cotton's Happy Place podcast in 2021, stating that she didn't like people having the wrong idea. "I was watching from afar when you've got every person in the press saying that you and Phillip are having a tough time. Meanwhile, you're great friends and there were no arguments.

"That was a particularly difficult time. But I remember having a conversation with Phil and it was like, 'But we know'. I have to believe that, as long as you know inside, and you know the truth - you know your truth – then everything is ok."

Most recently, Phillip has reiterated Holly being his rock. In an interview with The Sun last week, the 61-year-old said: "As I have said before, Holly is my rock. We're the best of friends - as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone. Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I've been there for her. The last few weeks haven't been easy for either of us."

