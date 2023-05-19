Why Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart were forced to sit apart at Cannes Film Festival

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart made an incredibly rare joint appearance at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday night for the star-studded premiere for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

The couple, who have been married since 2010, dazzled photographers as they happily posed together on the Festival's red carpet.

© Getty The couple attended the "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals

The Hollywood actor, 80, and Calista, 58, walked hand-in-hand, with Harrison cutting a dapper figure in a black tuxedo suit with a white shirt and a large bow tie, whilst the Ally McBeal actress looked stunning in a black tulle gown with a structured bodice and long A-line skirt.

Whilst it was all smiles on the red carpet, the couple's expression quickly changed as they took their seats inside the Palais des Festivals and realised they had been sat apart.

© Getty Calista, 48, looked glamorous in a plunging black tulle gown with a structured bodice and long A-line skirt

Harrison was the first to notice the seating plan and could be heard telling his wife: "You're right behind me, look! Well, that's the way it is."

Calista, who looked surprised, slowly made her way to the second row whilst Harrison continued to thank the crowd for their welcoming applause.

© Getty The couple held hands for the photos

The reason for keeping the couple apart during the screening of Harrison's last Indiana Jones film was simple, he had to be sat between the director, James Mangold and actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who plays Helena Shaw in the film, a role which was written with her in mind.

Dial of Destiny, set for release on June 30, also stars Mads Mikkelsen and Antonio Banderas.

© Getty The couple got married eight years later in 2010 after Ford proposed on a family vacation the year before

The seating blunder didn't seem to upset Calista, who at the end of the adventure film was seen smiling and looking proud as the cast received a standing ovation from the attendees at the screening.

Ahead of the screening, Harrison received an honorary Palme d'Or from the Cannes Film Festival.

Harrison Ford received a standing ovation of the screening of his new film, and Calista could be proudly seen behind him

"I'm very touched. I'm very moved by this. They say when you're about to die, you, you see your life flash before your eyes. I just saw my life flash before my eyes," he told the crowd after a clip reel of his career was played.

"A great part of my life, not all of my life," he continued, before thanking Calista.

© Getty Harrison adopted Liam after he started dating Calista

"My life has been enabled by my lovely wife, who has supported my passion and my dreams, and I'm grateful."

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart's Love Story

Harrison and Calista have been together since meeting at the 59th Golden Globe Awards in 2002. At the time Harrison was 60 and Calista was 38.

© Getty Harrison Ford with son Liam Flockhart in 2014

The couple got married eight years later in 2010, a year after Harrison proposed during a family holiday.

Before their relationship, the A-lister had been married twice and welcomed four children from those respective marriages. He later adopted Calista's son Liam, now 21, whom she adopted in 2001.

"I have always wanted to adopt a child and I am overjoyed that I have been blessed with a beautiful and healthy son," she said at the time in a statement. "I'm completely enchanted and awe-struck," she added.

