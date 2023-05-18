Harrison Ford makes rare public appearance as emotional end of an era nears – see photos

Harrison Ford has touched down in France! The actor was spotted at a photocall at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on Thursday.

The 80-year-old arrived for the debut screening of his final appearance in the Indiana Jones film franchise, that being Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

He was joined by director James Mangold and co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge alongside other members of the cast such as Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, and Ethann Isidore.

© Getty Images Harrison appeared at a photocall in Cannes

The star looked to be in good spirits, dressed comfortably in a flannel shirt and jeans with a pair of shades, posing for photos in an auto-rickshaw in front of a billboard with the film's poster.

The film will debut out of competition on Thursday at the French film festival and will be released theatrically in the United States on June 30.

MORE: Tim McGraw reveals his and daughter Maggie's unbelievable story with Harrison Ford

Speaking earlier with Total Film magazine, Ford stated that this would not only be his last turn as the character, but also most likely Indy's final appearance in film.

"This is the final film in the series, and this is the last time I'll play the character. I anticipate that it will be the last time that he appears in a film," he said.

© Getty Images Ford stated that he would not be returning to the franchise following "Dial of Destiny"

Ford was also asked about the TV show reportedly in the works with Disney+ that might bring the character back, although said that he would "not be involved in that, if it does come to fruition."

The fifth and final film in the franchise is a sequel to 2008's Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and will close the chapter on the role Ford first originated in 1981.

MORE: 1923's Harrison Ford's 'family' support him as he embarks on new venture – details

He expressed to the outlet his excitement for the film, saying: "I had been ambitious to do this film for 10 years, and there finally came a time when we all committed to that. It was a joyous moment for me. I think it's a rare situation that I find myself in.

"I've been able to deliver amazing films developed by Steven [Spielberg] and George [Lucas] over a 40-year period, and to end it not with a whimper, but a bang, has been my greatest ambition for this excursion."

© Getty Images Harrison Ford in a scene from the film 'Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom'

The legendary actor has kept himself busy, though, with recent starring turns in Apple TV+'s comedy series Shrinking and the Yellowstone spin-off 1923 opposite Helen Mirren, a glimpse of which can be seen in the above video.

In a recent interview on Live! with Kelly and Ryan (now Live! with Kelly and Mark), Ford was asked whether he would consider working on a project alongside his wife, Calista Flockhart.

"Do you ever think about working together?" Kelly Ripa asked the Star Wars actor, who responded with a short: "Yeah."

VIDEO: Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart's Love Story

When she followed up with: "And will you work together?" he repeated the same answer, eventually launching into more detail by adding: "We haven't seen something that came along when we were both free."

Check out more photos of Harrison Ford's appearance at Cannes below:

© Getty Images Phoebe plays Ford's goddaughter in the film

© Getty Images The film is the last in the Indiana Jones franchise

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.