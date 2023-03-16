1923's Harrison Ford's 'family' support him as he embarks on new venture - details The actor received a warm welcome from his TV family – Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

Harrison Ford has officially joined the Yellowstone universe! Cast as Jacob Dutton in 1923, the A-lister's latest role has united him with a whole new TV "family" and that includes Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Tim, who portrays James Dutton in the prequel series 1883, filmed a heartfelt tribute to Harrison following the release of his new show. Click the video below to find out what he had to say…

WATCH: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's sweet message to Harrison Ford

Loading the player...

While Tim recorded the supportive message on his own, the TV star also included his wife and co-star, Faith Hill in the sweet sentiments. "Faith and I are very proud to be a part of the Dutton family after 1883," he explained at the start video, before telling Harrison: "I think you're doing a fantastic job, that goes without saying, and we really love 1923."

Back in February, Harrison spoke about his most recent roles in Apple TV's Shrinking as well as 1923, telling The Hollywood Reporter: "So [Shrinking] came along, and then, very quickly after that, 1923 came along. I took the job without a script on both of them, on faith that the people who created the projects were going to deliver me a good script. I really didn't realize how much work 1923 was going to be, and I absolutely feel it's worth it. I'm excited to do another season of both."

Harrison stars alongside Helen Mirren in 1923

Back in 2022, Faith and Tim also spoke about their time on the prequel show, 1883. Asked about her decision to avoid running lines with Tim at home, Faith told The Hollywood Reporter:

Tim and Faith portrayed James and Margaret Dutton in the prequel show 1883

"We've been married 26 years. We've never done anything like this together. Tim's a legit actor, and I felt the only way to bring it as authentically as I possibly could was to experience James and Margaret for the first time on set. It would have been hard to separate the two for me. It seemed to work, because Tim still surprised me when we were working together — he did things as James I didn't expect from him. I needed that in order to be as natural as possible."

