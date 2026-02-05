Harrison Ford, 83, does a 180 on retirement comments and asks: 'Where do you go from here?'

Harrison Ford has hinted at the prospect of retirement, saying that if Apple TV's critically acclaimed show, Shrinking, was his final acting role, then "that would be sufficient".

Appearing on a panel at Apple TV's press day in Los Angeles on Tuesday, the 83-year-old actor and his Shrinking co-stars were asked by moderator Ashley Nicole Black to reflect on the deeper questions they asked themselves after starring on the "thought-provoking series," which is created by and stars Jason Segel as a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules by telling his clients exactly what he really thinks.

© Getty Images Harrison opened up about the prospect of retirement

Harrison, who plays Dr. Paul Rhoades, a therapist who has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, said in response [via The Hollywood Reporter]: "Where do you go from here? The kind of work that we're able to do is remarkable given the tools we have to work with, and the notion that lies behind this series. And if it was all over here, that would be sufficient."

© Apple Harrison Ford stars opposite Jason Segel in Shrinking

The Indiana Jones actor, who was joined by his castmates Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie, Lukita Maxwell and Ted McGinley, continued: "This has been a different kind of job for me, and I've been doing this for a long time. This is very special and it really nurtures me and makes me feel like what we're doing has value and importance. I look for that in my life and I'm happy to have found it here."

WATCH: The trailer for Shrinking season 3

Harrison Ford's previous comments on retirement

Last year, Harrison said that he would never retire from acting. "That's one of the things I thought was attractive about the job of an actor, was that they need old people, too, to play old people's parts," he told Variety.

© Disney Harrison as Indiana Jones in Raiders of the Lost Ark

The legendary actor is known for his illustrious list of TV and film credits, including Star Wars, Indiana Jones and Blade Runner. In recent years, he's transitioned to the small-screen, starring in Shrinking, which has been renewed for a fourth season, as well as the Yellowstone prequel, 1923.

What is Shrinking about?

The Emmy Award-winning series follows grieving therapist Jimmy (Jason Segel), who is coping with severe grief after the death of his wife and starts to break the rules by telling his clients exactly what he thinks.

© Getty Images Harrison said Shrinking is "very special"

As a result Jimmy finds himself making "huge, tumultuous changes to people's lives … including his own," according to the official synopsis.

The show is created by leading star Jason, alongside Emmy Award winners Bill Lawrence (Scrubs, Ted Lasso) and Brett Goldstein, an actor, writer and comedian best known for his work on Ted Lasso.

The Apple TV series has been renewed for a fourth season

Shrinking is available to stream on Apple TV.