Dick and Angel Strawbridge have broken their social media silence on Instagram to interact with their huge following after it was confirmed that Channel 4 would no longer be working with the couple.

The pair, who became household names thanks to their popular lifestyle programme, Escape to the Chateau, often interact with their fans on Instagram and share updates from their idyllic life in France.

WATCH: Dick and Angel Strawbridge talk emotion over show ending

On Friday, the official account for the show reposted two Instagram Stories from other users who shared snaps of the couple's own line of patterned bedding.

The first post showed a bed dressed with white floral bedding, along with the caption: "Happy Friday", while the second featured a teal floral set, with a caption from a fan that read: "I just LOVE the Angel Strawbridge collection."

Angel and Dick's interaction on social media comes soon after it was confirmed by Deadline that Channel 4, the broadcaster of their popular programme, would no longer be working with the couple following an investigation in their "conduct" behind the scenes.

© Channel 4 Angel and Dick have been dropped by Channel 4

While details are yet to be released, it appears that concerns were first raised by Two Rivers Media – the production company behind the Escape to the Chateau franchise.

The report does not provide further insight into the nature of the conduct allegations, however, it's been stated that a HR professional conducted an independent investigation into the claims and interviewed producers and crew to gather evidence.

© Rex Angel and Dick have filmed a spin-off titled Escape to the Chateau: Secret France

As a result, both Channel 4 and Two Rivers have announced their decision to cut ties with Angel and Dick. Releasing an official statement earlier this week, a Channel 4 spokesperson said: "Following a review, we have taken the decision not to work with Dick and Angel on any new productions in the future."

Two Rivers added: "We can confirm that we will no longer work with Dick and Angel and cannot comment further at the moment."

© Rex Both Channel 4 and Two Rivers have released statements, explaining that they will no longer work with the couple

Dick and Angel, who began presenting Escape to the Chateau in 2015, have not spoken out directly about the decision. The ninth and final series of the show aired at the end of 2022, however, earlier this year, the couple were filming a spin-off programme, Escape to the Chateau: Secret France. The new version of the show was due to air later this year but there's no word yet on whether it will be shown to audiences.

Meanwhile, Dick and Angel have been involved in an investigation into their conduction in the past. In 2021, a report in The Times alleged that the pair had been at the centre of bullying claims, something Dick and Angel vehemently denied.

Speaking to The Telegraph at the time about the people who made the claims, Angel said: "One of them, the main one we think, we only met for a couple of hours. The people who were here for any length of time were family; the kids knew them and we really opened up our world to them, so you can imagine that it felt very sad to read a lot of that stuff."

© Channel 4 The couple share two children together

© Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock The pair began fronting their show in 2015

