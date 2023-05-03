Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel congratulated by fans after announcing exciting news

​​​​Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge have received messages of congratulations from fans online after announcing some exciting news about their beloved Channel 4 show.

Taking to Instagram, the couple revealed that the programme has been nominated for a National Reality TV Award in the category: 'Best Business Show'.

The caption read: "Thanks @nationalrealitytvawards for the nomination! If you'd like to vote for Escape to the Chateau for 'best business show' click the link in our bio!

"And thank you so much!"

Fans were quick to congratulate the TV stars, with one person writing: "Well deserved, I see your show in the Netherlands, you are an inspiration for many people, beautiful family, always positive and happy, your two angels too. I hope you will win."

Fans will be glad to know that it won't be long before the Strawbridges are back with their new Channel 4 show, Escape to the Chateau: Secret France, which will air later this year.

© Channel 4 Dick and Angel Strawbridge are starring in a new spin-off show which will arrive later this year

The upcoming programme, which will consist of four hour-long episodes, will follow the stars as they discover a side of France that few tourists see as they delve into the country's fascinating history.

While Channel 4 has yet to reveal an exact release date, filming for the series began back in January. Given filming for episodes of season nine of Escape to the Chateau took place just a couple of months before they aired, we're hopeful that the new show will follow the same pattern. Although, considering the original series aired new episodes around Christmas time, it's possible that the new series could arrive towards the end of the year.

We last saw the Strawbridges on our screens in the emotional final episode of Escape to the Chateau, which aired back in December.

WATCH: Dick and Angel Strawbridge talk 'emotional' final episode of Escape to the Chateau

Speaking to HELLO! about saying goodbye to the popular reality show, Angel said: "We started filming in 2014 – so it's been nearly nine years! And nine seasons! The Chateau is our home, so nothing has changed for us as a family. We will continue to share our adventures but in a slightly different way. With the children growing up fast, it felt like the right thing to do and it's satisfying to leave a project on a high."

As for their future plans at the Château de la Motte-Husson, Angel revealed: "We would like to get to a stage where all our windows are replaced! It's a massive undertaking. We started at the end of last year and it's the final big job. Once it's done, it means the Chateau should never be a burden for Arthur and Dorothy."

