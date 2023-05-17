Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge dropped by Channel 4 over conduct investigation

Channel 4 has officially cut ties with Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge, Deadline has confirmed. According to the publication, the decision was made following an independent investigation into the couple's conduct. While details are yet to be released, it appears that concerns were first raised by Two Rivers Media – the production company behind the Escape to the Chateau franchise.

© Channel 4 Angel and Dick have reportedly been clashing with producers

Currently, details surrounding the nature of the conduct allegations are being kept under wraps, however, it has been suggested that the Strawbridges have been clashing with producers for a while. Following concerns from Two Rivers, Channel 4 reportedly followed up with an investigation that was conducted by an independent HR professional.

The unnamed investigator proceeded to interview producers and crew before handing her findings over to the British network.

As a result, both Channel 4 and Two Rivers have announced their decision to cut ties with Angel and Dick. Releasing an official statement, a Channel 4 spokeswoman said: "Following a review, we have taken the decision not to work with Dick and Angel on any new productions in the future."

© Rex Both Channel 4 and Two Rivers have released statements, explaining that they will no longer work with the couple

Two Rivers echoed the sentiment. "We can confirm that we will no longer work with Dick and Angel and cannot comment further at the moment," the production company explained. The Strawbridges are yet to respond to the news.

Earlier this year, the couple filmed a new travel series with Channel 4, titled Escape To The Chateau: Secret France, which is being edited. The company has refrained from commenting on whether or not it will be broadcast.

It is unclear whether Dick and Angel's latest Channel 4 series, Escape To The Chateau: Secret France, will still be broadcast

It's not the first time that Angel and Dick – who began working on Escape to the Chateau in 2016 – have feuded with producers. The series was initially launched by Spark Media Partners, an independent company that went on to produce the first four seasons. However, their working relationship was later terminated.

In 2021, numerous Escape to the Chateau staff alleged the couple were "aggressive and abusive", according to The Times. Following allegations of bullying, the couple were quick to categorically deny them. Speaking to The Telegraph, Angel said: "If you asked every single person on our team, they would all say that Dick is completely chivalrous. He will always be that person opening doors, helping people, and if anyone upsets me, he will be the first person to take control of the situation. He is very protective."

© Rex In 2021, the TV stars terminated their relationship with Spark Media Partners after former staff accused them of bullying

She added. "These anonymous people – we don't know who they are – we probably only met once. One of them, the main one we think, we only met for a couple of hours.

"The people who were here for any length of time were family; the kids knew them and we really opened up our world to them, so you can imagine that it felt very sad to read a lot of that stuff."

