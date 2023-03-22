Escape to the Chateau stars inundated with congratulations after exciting announcement amid tour ending The family recently completed their 'Dare to Do It' tour in Australia and New Zealand

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge have shared an exciting announcement with their fans after completing their theatre and book signing tour of Australia and New Zealand.

Taking to their Instagram page, the couple revealed that their new book, A Year at the Chateau, has been released in the US - and fans are over the moon.

Sharing a photo of the book's front cover, the TV stars wrote: "We are excited to announce it's US Publication Day of A Year at the Chateau and it's given us a fantastic reason to go down memory lane!!

The family's latest book has been released in the US

"It's truly the best bit about writing, you re-live the memories…Thank you!"

Fans were quick to express their delight in the comments section, with many congratulating the stars, who embarked on their tour just two months after Escape to the Chateau aired its final episode.

One person wrote: "Congratulations to you all. Everything you do is pure gold, so entertaining. Absolutely amazing all of you," while another added: "Congrats. You guys are great entrepreneurs!"

A third person commented: "Congratulations, excited for your US book release, so glad all went well in New Zealand, it must have been epic."

The announcement comes just a week after the family reached the end of their 'Dare to Do It' tour across Australia and New Zealand. Celebrating the special milestone on Instagram, the couple's team shared an adorable photo of Dick and Angel with their two children, Arthur and Dorothy.

The caption read: "We can't quite believe that today was the last show of Dick and Angel's Australia and New Zealand Tour! The last month has absolutely flown by and Dick and Angel have loved meeting so many of you."

The family recently completed their 'Dare to Do It' tour in New Zealand and Australia

Now that they've finished touring, Dick and Angel have their sights set on replacing the windows in their 19th-century French. Speaking to HELLO! in an exclusive interview, Angel explained: "We would like to get to a stage where all our windows are replaced! It's a massive undertaking.

"We started at the end of last year and it's the final big job. Once it's done, it means the Chateau should never be a burden for Arthur and Dorothy."

