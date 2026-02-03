Exclusive: This Morning's Siân Welby opens up about parenting 'dilemma'

This Morning star Siân Welby has opened up about her struggles as a working mum in an exclusive chat with HELLO! at the TV Choice Awards. Appearing on behalf of the ITV show, which she presents alongside Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley, Siân stepped out after This Morning received a nomination for Best Daytime Show.

Back in November, Siân, 39, shared a candid video on Instagram about her parenting struggles and the guilt she felt while juggling her career and her daughter, who was born in June 2024.

Siân opens up about her work-life balance

Speaking to HELLO!, Siân revealed why it was so important to reassure her followers that what they see online is not always a reflection of real life.

"I almost didn't do it because I didn't want to be like, oh boo hoo, look at me struggling," she said. "I know there are people in harder situations than me, single mums, so I didn't want to be like, here's a pity story. But at the same time, I had a lot of people going, 'Oh my God, you're smashing it. I don't know how you're doing it.'"

Siân explained that just because she appears upbeat at work, it doesn't mean she doesn't have difficult days. "There are some days where I'm bursting out crying or I've had a dilemma like, I should be going to this event. Even tonight, my little girl isn't 100%, and if I didn't have this job and have all these commitments – I've done three jobs today and I couldn't really cancel them.

"If she was really ill, obviously I'd think about it, but you're always in a dilemma of going, oh my God, mum guilt. If I had a more conventional job, I probably would have actually had today off to spend time with her. Because although she was fine, she went to nursery, she was a bit more needy because she's not 100%."

Reflecting on the "constant struggle", Siân said she didn't want any of her followers to feel like they weren't achieving as much as she appears to be.

"I was like, look, the reality is you've seen my best bits, but I am struggling, and some days I'm on the verge of a nervous breakdown. So I just wanted to be real about it."

Was she pleased she shared that with her fanbase? "I'm so glad I did," Siân said. "Because since then, I've had chats with every random woman you could imagine who has just quickly gone, 'Oh, by the way…' and we've had a heart to heart."

Working on This Morning

Siân is known for her TV recommendations during the Welby's Watch List segment on This Morning, so it would have been remiss not to ask what she is currently loving.

"I'm obsessed with Rivals and can't wait for season two," she shared. "I've actually just finished season three of Trigger Point. I'm a big fan of Vicky McClure, a fellow Nottingham girl. I call her the Nottingham Beyonce because there are not many of us who have come from Nottingham, so I always say she's our Beyonce.

When it comes to TV on This Morning, Siân said there is one person in particular who is always up to date.

"Ben knows every show," she said. "I don't know how that man finds time, but he's watched everything, and he gets very frustrated if he can't binge-watch it all at once. He works all the time, but he loves telly."