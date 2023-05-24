Queen Charlotte actor Corey Mylchreest moves in with co-star – details

Corey Mylchreest is the internet's latest obsession after portraying the dishy King George in the Netflix hit Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story – but did you know that the star has now moved in with one of his co-stars from the series? Find out more…

In an interview with PopBuzz, Corey revealed that he and Freddie Dennis, who plays his footman Reynolds, got along so well on the set that they are now housemates. When asked who they would trust to be their royal advisors, Corey quipped: "I would probably go, Sam [Clemmett], I mean Sam would be a valuable ally, maybe [India], maybe my advisor in the show, Freddie Dennis, who I now live with, having not known him before. Who are we kidding, it’s Freddie."

WATCH: Are you a fan of Queen Charlotte?

The pair's friendship is evident on their social media channels, with Corey sharing plenty of behind the scenes snaps of himself with his co-star. In one post, he wrote: "And now the time has come to recognize the true King of the show… It’s me. It’s still me. Always will be. But this guy @freddiedennis is still kinda cool." The official Bridgerton account responded: "This friendship is one for the books!"

MORE: Never Have I Ever: everything we know about fourth and final season

MORE: Meet Netflix's Queen Charlotte star Arséma Thomas

The pair also played a game on how well they knew one another, where Freddie was asked if Corey was more likely to binge watch a show or just watch one episode. He said: "I've seen you watching single episode. I watch him watching single episodes."

© Netflix The group play King George, Reynolds and Brimsley

Corey also knew that Freddie's favourite destination was France, explaining: "You're always in France. Freddie's lovely partner is French from Marseille."

The cast are clearly all very close, with Corey sharing snaps of his co-stars saying that they "made some of the best months of [his] life".

© Netflix Corey and Freddie now live together

The star is currently in a relationship, though not much is known about his girlfriend. In an interview, he said: " As soon as I got the job, I was like, 'All right, I gotta binge this thing.' I sat down with my girlfriend and we did the whole shebang."

MORE: Queen Charlotte: Reynolds actor has a very famous dad - and they look so alike

MORE: Bridgerton star Ruby Stokes first look at creepy new drama following show cancellation

Speaking about landing the role, he said: "I was at my girlfriend's place. I got the call at midnight because it was decision that had been made in LA, so it was on LA time, and so I was already asleep and I didn't want to wake up [my girlfriend's] housemate.

"So I was in a robe in the corridor and I remember being like, 'These things go either way, don't feel sorry for me, don't pity me, I don't want any of that, it's probably not going to work out'. And then I came back like 'Oh my god I don't know what's just happened'. She said, 'You've got to do something to celebrate', and the only place was the local snooker club so we went and played snooker and that's how we celebrated."

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.