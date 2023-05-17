Never Have I Ever: everything we know about fourth and final season

Never Have I Ever season four is coming to Netflix for a fourth and final season this summer, but we don't know if we're ready to say goodbye to Devi and her friends just yet! The hilarious coming-of-age comedy sees Devi navigate the highs and lows of high school – as well as her ongoing love triangle with Paxton and Ben. So what's the deal with season four? Here’s everything we know…

What will happen in Never Have I Ever season 4?

According to the show's trailer (which you can watch below), the gang are preparing for senior year, with things left on a decidedly awkward note between Devi and Ben after the pair finally sleep together. In the first look footage, Devi is prepping to get into Princeton, while struggling with her relationship with Ben, particularly when he gets a new girlfriend.

WATCH: Devi is back for one more season in the hit show

When is Never Have I Ever landing on Netflix?

The new season is set to land on Netflix on 8 June, and we couldn't be more excited! Speaking about the final season, one person wrote: " Glad to finally see a Netflix show get an end and not just get cancelled." Another added: " Can't believe it's been 3 years since this show premiered. It's been a hell of a ride, and I can't wait to watch the season finale. It's a bittersweet feeling."

Jaren Lewison as Ben Gross, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi

Why is Never Have I Ever ending?

Speaking about concluding the show with season four, co-creator Mindy Kaling told TODAY: "Every year the cast is getting older and we want them to be believably in high school. We knew how we wanted to end the show when we started the show. And four years does seem just to be like the perfect amount of time for a high school show."

Her co-creator Lang Fisher added: "It feels nice to know that this was our last season so that we could really land the plane in the right way. Hopefully, fans will be very happy with the way we wrap things up."

Richa Moorjani as Kamala, Poorna Jagannathan as Nalini Vishwakumar, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, Ranjita Chakravarty as Nirmala and Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola Torres

Who is in the Never Have I Ever cast?

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan will return as Devi Vishwakumar, while Darren Barnet will reprise his role as Paxton Hall-Yoshida. We'll also be seeing the return of fan favorites Jaren Lewison, Richa Moorjani and Pooma Jagannathan, who play Ben, Kamala and Devi's mother, Nalini. Of course, Lee Rodriguez and Romana Young will also return as Devi's besties, Fabiola and Eleanor.

Speaking about their reactions to the show ending, Ramona said: "I was so sad and I cried forever after finding out. But also I feel like I felt that way because I was really proud of what we did, so far."

Poorna as Nalini in the final season

Darren added: "I cried with Ben Norris [Trent]. We just cried and thanked each other for having each other’s backs and being so kind to one another and being a pleasure to work with, you know, realizing how much of a blessing this all was."

More season four sneak peek snaps...

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, Ramona Young as Eleanor Wong

Ben and Devi finally had sex in season 3

The trio of pals are back again!

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi

