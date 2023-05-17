Queen Charlotte is proving hugely popular on Netflix and viewers are loving the gripping and often heartbreaking plot as well as the brilliant cast. But many eagle-eyed fans recently spotted that there's a major cameo in episode five, featuring a big popstar. Did you spot them?

Episode five, titled Gardens in Bloom, features R&B singer and former Fame Academy contestant Lemar appear as a Lord and could be seen looking dapper in full period drama costume. Check out the video below to see his role in episode five!

WATCH: Soul singer Lemar appears in Queen Charlotte

After noticing the singer, who shot to fame on the music talent competition back in 2002, plenty of fans flooded social media with their shocked reaction. One person wrote: "GUYS LISTEN THIS IS AN EASTER EGG!! Lemar is an amazing singer and he plays Lord Smythe Smith, DO YOU GET THE POTENTIAL?!?"

A second said excitedly: "So no one was gonna mentioned Lemar was in #QueenCharlotte!??!" A third echoed this, and wrote: "Also… are we just going to ignoring the fact Lemar was in #QueenCharlotte?"

© JMEnternational Lemar at Brit Awards in 2008

A fourth, meanwhile, commented: "I knew it was him the second I saw the show. Never forget If there's any justice in the world." A fifth added: "I couldn't believe my eyes!" and a sixth couldn't believe what they were seeing on the screen: "IS THAT FLIPPIN LEMAR??? Off Fame Academy?! I did not have 00s pop star Lemar in Bridgerton on my 2023 bingo card."

Lemar was clearly proud to have featured in the hugely popular Netflix show and took to his Instagram to share a photo of him in costume. He wrote in the caption: "A really cool experience this was… #queencharlotte."

After appearing on Fame Academy, Lemar shot to fame and enjoyed huge success with his first album Dedicated which featured hits including 50/50, Dance With U and Another Day. Meanwhile, his second album, Time To Grow was equally successful and included the songs, It's Not That Easy, If There's Any Justice and the title track, Time to Grow.

At the height of his fame, Lemar won two Brit Awards including Best British Urban Act in 2004 and 2006. He was also the recipient of three MOBOs including Best UK Male and Best Album for Time to Grow.

In more recent years, Lemar has taken a step back from the limelight but has continued to make music. His most recent album, Page In My Heart, was released earlier this year.

© Helen Boast Lemar enjoyed huge success with his R&B albums

