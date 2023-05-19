Queen Charlotte: Corey Mylchreest makes very rare comment about girlfriend – all we know about who he's dating

Queen Charlotte has taken Netflix by storm. The Bridgerton spin-off has not only gripped viewers thanks to its plot centered around the monarch's early days and marriage but thanks to the brilliant cast leading each episode.

Fans have become obsessed with breakout stars India Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest who plays the Queen and King respectively and want to know all about their career and lives away from the spotlight. Viewers are particularly interested in heartthrob Corey after he made a very rare mention of his girlfriend in a recent interview. So who is the star dating? Here's what we know.

WATCH: Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story official trailer

Who is Queen Charlotte's Corey Mylchreest dating?

In an interview with Hits Radio, Corey was asked about his reaction to finding out he had landed the role as King George III in the Netflix show. "I was at my girlfriend's place," he began, adding: "I got the call at midnight because it was decision that had been made in LA, so it was on LA time, and so I was already asleep and I didn't want to wake up [my girlfriend's] housemate.

"So I was in a robe in the corridor and I remember being like, 'These things go either way, don't feel sorry for me, don't pity me, I don't want any of that, it's probably not going to work out'. And then I came back like 'Oh my god I don't know what's just happened'." The 25-year-old actor continued: "She said: 'You've got to do something to celebrate', and the only place was the local snooker club so we went and played snooker and that's how we celebrated."

MORE: Did you spot this major popstar make a cameo in Queen Charlotte?

MORE: Never Have I Ever: everything we know about fourth and final season

Corey Mylchreest plays the monarch in the Netflix show

The star appears to keep his personal life private, therefore the identity of his girlfriend is not known but he also gave her a mention at the LA premiere of the period drama. During a red carpet interview with Extra, Corey was asked if he had watched Bridgerton prior to landing the role of King George. "As soon as I got the job, I was like, 'All right, I gotta binge this thing,'" he said, "I sat down with my girlfriend and we did the whole shebang."

What else is there to know about Corey Mylchreest?

Corey is relatively new to the acting game but he has appeared in big shows before. Prior to joining the cast of Queen Charlotte, Corey starred in the short film Mars (2021), and episode one of the Netflix series The Sandman (2022), in which he portrayed the character Adonis.

Speaking about joining the Bridgerton franchise, he told Town & Country: "For the first few weeks of filming, I was a bit of a deer in the headlights. But the final bit of me getting into character would be putting on this ring that had George's initials on it, and then — because a part of my process was putting music together on a playlist — listening to a specific track."

Corey said he was with his girlfriend when he heard the news

See more of the Queen Charlotte cast here...

© Netflix Corey as the young King George

Queen Charlotte and King George in the Netflix show

Sam Clemmett as Young Brimsley, India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte

India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte and Corey Mylchreest as King George

Arsema Thomas as Young Agatha Danbury in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Sam Clemmett as Young Brimsley in Queen Charlotte

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.