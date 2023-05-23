Queen Charlotte: Reynolds actor has a very famous dad - and they look so alike

We have been obsessed with Queen Charlotte for weeks now - but how much do you know about the stars of the show behind-the-scenes? While starring in the Netflix drama as the swoon-worthy aid to the King, Reynolds is played by Freddie Dennis, who comes from acting royalty himself. Find out more…

Freddie is actually the only son of actor and comedian Hugh Dennis, who is perhaps best known for his roles in Fleabag, as the bank manager who helps Fleabag out in a tough moment and Outnumbered, as the family’s patriarch, Pete.

Although the pair don’t often share snaps of each other on social media, the pair did share a snap of themselves taking part in a race for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity back in 2015 - and the resemblance is uncanny!

Freddie has made some close friends from working on the show, and Corey Mylchreest, who plays King George, recently revealed that the pair were now housemates. Speaking about who the best advisor might be, he told PopBuzz: “I would probably go, Sam [Clemmett], I mean Sam would be a valuable ally, maybe [India], maybe my advisor in the show, Freddie Dennis, who I now live with, having not known him before. Who are we kidding, it’s Freddie.”

Hugh Dennis is Freddie's dad

Chatting about his role to TV Insider, Freddie said: “What I would say is that if I could offer him one piece of advice, it would be [to] be more communicative. It would just feel significantly better if he could share what he was going through with his loved one."

He added: “[A shared duty] is definitely something they admire in each other, but I think that their love runs deeper than just similar jobs and similar senses of duty. I think they love each other for the human beings that they are.”

Hugh starred in Outnumbered

Fans were, of course, heartbroken by the final scene of the show, where an older Brimsley is seen dancing alone without Reynolds, and Freddie has no more clue about what happened than us! He said: “They didn’t [give us a reason for his absence]. You’d have to ask Shonda [Rhimes] or Tom [Verica], but we always say that he’s on holiday in Barbados.”

He also opened up about playing Bridgerton’s first main LGBTQ characters, telling Out: "They created such a safe space. Obviously with all intimate scenes, it requires vulnerability. The conversations we had surrounding the scenes and the fact that they were there on set talking us through and choreographing us just made it actually sort of an amazing, amazing experience."

© Netflix Reynolds in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

This isn’t Freddie’s first TV role, as he previously appeared in The Nevers in 2022, just one year after graduating from The Oxford School of Drama in 2021.

Reynolds and Brimley's romance

Sam Clemmett as Young Brimsley, India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte

© Netflix Brimsley with the Queen's pet pooch

India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte, Sam Clemmett as Young Brimsley

© Netflix Sam Clemmett portrays Young Brimsley

Sam Clemmett as Young Brimsley, India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is the first introduction of a LGBTQ couple to the Bridgerton universe

