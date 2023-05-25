NCIS's Daniela Ruah reflects on bittersweet change with famous family member: 'We did it'

Daniela Ruah is feeling all of the emotions right now, following the bittersweet final of NCIS: LA, which ended this week following 14 years.

The final episode, New Beginnings, saw Daniela's character, Kensi Blye, and Marty Deeks, played by her real life relative, brother-in-law Eric Christian Olsen, find out they were expecting their first child.

The co-stars have been sharing their feelings about the end on social media this week, and on Wednesday, Daniela re-posted a sweet message from Eric, which read: "All the feels @danielaruah. End of a stunning chapter."

VIDEO: Daniela Ruah pays emotional tribute to her NCIS: LA co-stars

Daniela then replied, writing: "What a journey @ericcolsen.. We did it."

The couple's alter-ego's - who are called Densi by fans of the show - faced a difficult journey to parenthood, so viewers were more than thrilled by the happy ending to the show.

MORE: Daniela Ruah pays heartfelt tribute to rarely-seen family member

MORE: NCIS star Daniela Ruah cuddles with rarely-seen children

Kensi and Marty discovered the news just before Callen and Anna's wedding Daniela recently spoke to HELLO! about how her off-screen brother-in-law has helped her get through the grief of the final stages of filming.

NCIS: LA star Daniela Ruah shared a heartfelt message to brother-in-law and co-star Eric Christian Olsen

"One scene that I thought was quite lovely, and has a personal touch to it that happened while we were shooting the scene, was earlier in the season when Kensi is telling [husband Marty] Deeks how she wants to get back to giving attention to them as a couple and not always worry about parenting or their job," she said.

MORE: NCIS: LA star Daniela Ruah is 'so stoked' in big announcement ahead of final episode

MORE: NCIS: LA star Daniela Ruah sparks reaction among fans with new video ahead of finale

"Deeks is fading; he doesn't really get what she's putting down! Then he surprises her at the end with flowers and tickets to a concert, and when we were shooting that scene, Eric improvised something that broke me down into tears.

© Photo: Getty Images Daniela Ruah and Eric Christian Olsen are relatives as well as co-stars

"We already knew that the show would be over at that point, and it felt like we were all a light switch in a room: as episodes are being wrapped, those writers are done and I imagined people metaphorically walking out of the room and switching off their light until the last person switches it off, and it's dark, and the show is over," she recalled.

© Rodin Eckenroth NCIS: LA ended after 14 years

"So Eric improvises the line, 'This feels like 10 years ago,' and they left it in the cut because it worked really well but what they didn't leave was my actual breaking down into tears when he said those words that I didn't know he was going to say.

MORE: Daniela Ruah pays heartfelt tribute to rarely-seen family member

MORE: Inside Mark Harmon and Michael Weatherly's feud

"It was the weight of the history of our friendship, the history of our partnership, the history of having met my husband and having my children on the show. Eric and those words brought all of those feelings of nostalgia to a tipping point for me at that moment."

See below more photos of Daniela Ruah and her life

© Instagram The NCIS star with her children

© CBS Daniela and Eric in character on NCIS: LA

The NCIS: LA star feels bittersweet about leaving the show

Daniela Ruah with her husband and children

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.