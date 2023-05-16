NCIS: LA star Daniela Ruah cuddles with rarely-seen children in adorable unseen photo

Now that Daniela Ruah isn't busy starring as Kensi Blye on NCIS: Los Angeles – the longtime NCIS spin-off comes to an end on May 21st – while she is still booking other roles, she is also soaking up time with her two children.

The star doesn't often share glimpses of her family life on social media, much less of her kids, though for Mother's Day in the US on Sunday, she of course had to make an exception.

The actress and mother-of-two is married to the brother of her on-screen husband Eric Christian Olsen (who plays Marty Deeks), David Paul Olsen. The two tied the knot in 2014, and have two kids together, son River Isaac, ten, and daughter Sierra Esther, six.

Though a belated post, in honor of Mother's Day, Daniela took to Instagram on Monday to post a photo of a tender moment she had with her two kids, where the three are cuddled up on a couch, Sierra and River napping on their mom.

She fittingly captioned the post with: "Mothering," while also adding in Portuguese: "To be a mom…" She also shared a photo with her kids and their grandmother, Daniela's mom Catarina, all enjoying a dip in the pool under a beautiful, bright blue sky.

Plus, she of course had to include her other child in the tribute, her family's pup, who seems to be a German Shepard mix, and is captured in a photo receiving a kiss on the head from Daniela.

© Instagram The NCIS star shared the tender moment with her kids on Instagram

Fans were quick to gush over the sweet glimpse of the star's children, writing in the comments section under the post: "Dani and her sweet kids… what a lovely picture," and: "Such beautiful pictures. Happy Mother's Day, dear Dani," as well as: "Beautiful family & Happy Mother's Day Dani!" plus another fan also wrote: "Happy Mother's Day to you dear Dani! You're the best mom to your kids!"

Daniela met her husband and the father of her two kids back in 2011, of course after her co-star Eric decided they would make a great match. He previously said on The Queen Latifah Show in 2014: "When they got together, because he came on to do stunts, I would say something nice about her to him and then say something to him about her."

© Getty Daniela shared a slew of photos of her kids and mom for Mother's Day

He added: "That was enough to kinda get them started in conversation and it became this wonderful relationship."

They got married on June 19, 2014 with a beautiful wedding in Portugal – Daniela is Portuguese-American – shortly after welcoming their first son together, River.

© Getty The star is her on-screen husband's off-screen sister-in-law

Daniela's last time playing her brother-in-law's on-screen wife airs Sunday, May 21st, with the last ever episode of NCIS: Los Angeles, the first and longest running NCIS spin-off, after 14 seasons on the air. The series finale will be followed by a one-hour farewell special titled A Salute to NCIS: Los Angeles. The tribute episode will air at 10pm EST on May 21st and is set to be hosted by Kevin Frazier, who is known for co-hosting Entertainment Tonight. It will feature old and new interviews with the cast members and plenty of behind-the-scenes footage from the last 14 years.

© Getty Daniela and her husband have been married for almost ten years

© Instagram The family-of-four on Halloween

© Instagram The actress' kids are six and ten

© Getty Daniela's time on NCIS: Los Angeles comes to an end May 21

