NCIS: LA star Daniela Ruah is 'so stoked' in big announcement ahead of final episode

NCIS: LA star Daniela Ruah is "so stoked" about a big new gig, she told fans on social media. The actress, who is adored for her role as Kensi Blye in the CBS crime series, took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that she will host the upcoming International Portuguese Music Awards once again.

Daniela, 39, wrote as a caption: "I'm SOOO stoked to host @ipma_awards again with @ricardofarias118," before asking fans: "Have your tickets yet?" It's not the first time Daniela has fronted the coverage at the music awards as she previously hosted back in 2022 alongside Portuguese TV star Ricardo Farias.

WATCH: NCIS: LA preview - Deeks and Blye take on a strange case

The project is just one of several keeping the actress busy and close to her Portuguese roots these days: she's currently hosting the Portuguese version of The Traitors and has also been hosting an upcoming Netflix project titled Rabo De Peixe (Turn of the Tide).

The details of her contribution to the Netflix show are yet to be revealed, but the star has been pictured on set with a number of the cast and crew. One image even showed the actress behind-the-scenes of production – perhaps an indication that she's working behind the camera for Rabo De Peixe.

MORE: NCIS: LA's Eric Christian Olsen celebrates co-star's comeback as show nears finale

MORE: NCIS: LA exclusive preview: Eric Christian Olsen's Deeks and Daniela Ruah's Blye get a reality check ahead of season finale

Daniela has even worked as a director on NCIS, having previously been in charge of six episodes of the show, so it wouldn't be surprising if she was adding more directing gigs to her resume.

Meanwhile, Daniela will be soon waving goodbye to Kensi Blye and the rest of the cast of characters on NCIS: LA when it airs the finale episodes later this month. The final installments of the NBC show will air on May 14 and May 21. Afterward, there will also be a send-off titled A Salute to NCIS: Los Angeles shown to viewers.

© Getty Daniela's time on NCIS: Los Angeles comes to an end May 21

Why is NCIS: LA ending?

CBS have not disclosed a specific reason why NCIS: LA would be coming to an end, however, reports state that it could be due to budget limits. NCIS is still running as well as its other spin-off show, NCIS: Hawai'i. Deadline states: "A cancellation of a long-running drama with big-name leads filming in L.A. should not come as a shock given the big price tag involved, especially at a time when networks across the board are looking to cut their spending."

Meanwhile, a statement from CBS was released to announce the news officially. Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said: "From Day 1, the cast, producers and crew were amazing Network/Studios partners, and their teamwork, talent and spirit vividly came through on the screen."

© CBS Photo Archive Daniela Ruah as Kensi Blye in NCIS: LA

What has Daniela Ruah said about NCIS: LA ending?

Daniela has been open with her fans about preparing for the final episodes of NCIS: LA and shared a post celebrating one of her "fave hoomans", the director Eric A. Pot. "One of my fave hoomans Eric A. Pot directed tonight's episode of @ncisla," she wrote in her caption, adding: "We may be done shooting but still have a few left to share with ya."

© Getty Kensi Blye is a beloved character

She further wrote: "Enjoy a little #bts," and: "Miss this incredible crew already!" before cheekily revealing: "PS I took that sweater home!"

© Getty Images The cast of NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles

© CBS Photo Archive Daniela Ruah as Kensi in NCIS

© getty Daniela Rush and Eric Christian Olsen in NCIS: LA

© Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Cast of NCIS: LA at wrap party

© CBS Are you a fan of NCIS: LA?

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.