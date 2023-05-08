NCIS: LA star Daniela Ruah shares rare family photo as she pays heartfelt tribute on special day

Daniela Ruah tends to favor keeping her personal life out of her social media accounts, loading it up with lots of NCIS content instead, but for a special lady and a special reason, she'll most certainly make an exception.

For Mother's Day, the NCIS: Los Angeles star gave her fans a rare glimpse into her personal life, as she shared a photo alongside her mother, Catarina, and fans got to see exactly where the actress' good looks come from.

As she honored her mom on the special day, she also put on display their total carbon copy looks, and fans couldn't get enough of the look alike mother-daughter duo.

WATCH: NCIS star Daniela Ruah shares BTS glimpse of beloved show

MORE: NCIS: LA star Daniela Ruah is 'so stoked' in big announcement ahead of final episode

Daniela took to Instagram over the weekend to post her sweet tribute, sharing a selfie of the two in which they are photographed out and about, and the two are smiling ear-to-ear with quite the matching smile.

The America-Portuguese actress, who is a mother of two herself, first wrote her tribute in Portuguese, though she added the English translation of her message in her caption as well.

MORE: NCIS' much-anticipated new show following bittersweet end for NCIS: LA – all we know so far

"I'm a go-getter because of her, I'm ambitious because of her, I'm a great mom because of her, I'm a positive person because of her," she wrote, adding: "My super mom I love you! Happy Mother's Day," noting that though Mother's Day in the United States isn't until the following Sunday, May 14th, she is celebrating Portuguese Mother's Day.

© Instagram Daniela shared an adorable photo with her look alike mom Catarina

Fans of Daniela were quick to gush over the sweet photo and tribute, and took to the comments section under the post to wish them both a happy Portuguese Mother's Day. "Happy Mother's Day to your strong mama and to you, too," one fan wrote, as others added: "The best for both, may they continue to enjoy great moments together," and: "You and your mom are looking so similar, Dani!" as well as: "Happy Mother's Day to you and your beautiful Mommy."

MORE: NCIS: LA star Daniela Ruah sparks reaction among fans with new video ahead of finale

MORE: NCIS: LA exclusive preview: Eric Christian Olsen's Deeks and Daniela Ruah's Blye get a reality check ahead of season finale

Daniela herself has two kids of her own, with her husband David Paul Olsen, who just so happens to be her NCIS on-screen husband Eric Christian Olsen's older brother.

© Getty The star is her on-screen husband's off-screen sister-in-law

Naturally, it was Eric who introduced the two in 2011, and the couple tied the knot almost ten years ago, in 2014, with a wedding in Portugal shortly after welcoming their first son together, River Isaac.

Their eldest, River, turns ten years old this year, and Daniela, just like her mother, has her own mini me in her youngest daughter, Sierra Esther, who is six years old.

Beyond Mother's Day, May is a big month for the mother-of-two, as she is gearing up to say good-bye to her beloved NCIS: Los Angeles character of Kensi Blye, with the show coming to an end with a two-part finale on May 14 and 21.

The very last episode on the 21st will be followed by a one-hour farewell special titled A Salute to NCIS: Los Angeles. The tribute episode will air at 10pm EST on May 21st and is set to be hosted by Kevin Frazier, who is known for co-hosting Entertainment Tonight. It will feature old and new interviews with the cast members and plenty of behind-the-scenes footage from the last 14 years.

Read more HELLO! US stories here. Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.