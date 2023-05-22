NCIS: LA fans in tears over emotional season finale as show hints at another potential spin-off

NCIS: LA has officially come to an end and fans have been sharing their reaction to the highly emotional season finale.

The CBS drama, which is a spin-off from the original NCIS series which began back in 2003, announced it was coming to an end earlier this year before airing a two-part goodbye episode over the weekend – and there were plenty of tears from viewers at home.

One person wrote: "Said goodbye to #NCISLA tonight. Must admit I shed a few tears. Won't put out any spoilers but I will miss this show." A second agreed, writing: "I'm gonna smile because it happened and cry when it's all over thank you for 14 incredible years #NCISLA."

A third simply said: "More tears, so sad it's over. Forever. What a good run it was."

However, there was some light in the episode because some audience members were convinced that another spin-off could be on the way when the show hinted at Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) and G. Callen (Chris O'Donnell)'s future with a project in Morocco.

Upon arriving in Morocco, Sam and Callen come across Nell (Renee Felice Smith) and other members of their team and are tasked with helping Hetty (Linda Hunt) who has "got herself into a bit of a pickle." Nell then turns to her team and says: "Are you ready for your next adventure?"

Viewers at home picked up on this detail and are hoping an NCIS: Morocco could be on the way. "Whoa, I didn’t realize #NCISLA was ending! Last scene… will that team in Morocco have a spin-off? NCIS International?" one wrote on Twitter.

Another had the same idea, commenting: "What??? NELL IN MOROCCO? I was NOT expecting this #ncisla," as a third said: "Wait, are we getting NCIS Morocco or..." A fourth added: "Why do I have a feeling we might get a new series with Callen and Sam following this new adventure???? #NCISLA."

The bosses on the show have not confirmed whether another spin-off is in the works, but showrunner, R. Scott Gemmill told the Wrap why the storyline was left open-ended. "It just seemed like that was a storyline that we needed to resolve," they said, adding: "And what better way than to go and send a rescue team?"

Elsewhere in the finale, fan-favorite couple Kensi Blye (Daniela Ruah) and Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) found out they were having a baby. After receiving a call from her doctor, Kensi looked shocked before hanging up the phone and turning to her partner tearfully and said: "We're having a baby."

The couple had faced fertility struggles in the show in the past so the news was a heartwarming surprise from them both. The pair turned to their adopted daughter, Rosa (Natalia Del Riego) and said: "You're going to be a big sister."

Fans were overwhelmed with emotion watching the moment unfold. One summed it up, writing: "Y'all Kensi and Deeks reaction to finally being pregnant made me tear up... because they literally gave up on it because they tried so much. #Ncisla."

