The Daily Lowdown: Your music, entertainment and royals roundup

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're taking a look back at the biggest news stories from May. From the historic coronation of King Charles III to the Eurovision Song Contest to Beyonce kicking off her first solo tour in seven years – it's been a busy few weeks.

Here are the biggest stories that have happened this month in the world of TV, film, entertainment and more. Listen to today's episode below…

The month kicked off with a momentous occasion when King Charles III and Queen Camilla were crowned at the historic coronation which took place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6 May. Shortly before the King and Queen were crowned, the royals arrived in their finery – including Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice with their husbands, followed by Zara and Mike Tindall, and Prince Harry who had flown in for his father's big day the night before. The festivities continued well into the weekend including a star-studded concert at Windsor with performances from Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, and Monday's event The Big Help Out where the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children got involved with some local volunteering.

For the first time since 1998, the UK hosted the iconic Eurovision Song Contest. The annual event came to Liverpool who hosted on behalf of Ukraine's triumphant win in 2022, and it was certainly a contest to remember. Although the UK didn't have as much success as we did the year prior, with Mae Muller's I Wrote A Song only landing 24 points, it was still a brilliant contest and featured a surprise appearance from the Princess of Wales who performed on the piano alongside Kalush Orchestra to kick off the show. Meanwhile, it was Sweden's Loreen who won thanks to her hit song, Tattoo.

© Getty King Charles and Queen Camilla on the balcony after being crowned

The biggest event in the film calendar kicked off this month and the Cannes Film Festival has seen some huge Hollywood stars walk the iconic red carpet. Each day has been a star-studded affair with highly anticipated movies making their debut at the event including Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – starring the one and only Harrison Ford for a reprisal of his career-defining character – as well as Martin Scorsese's upcoming epic Killers of the Flower Moon. The latter movie stars Leonardo Di Caprio and Lily Gladstone in the leading roles and the film is set to be a huge hit after receiving a nine-minute standing ovation.

It's been seven years since she last performed a solo tour but Beyonce made a triumphant return to the stage earlier this month to kick off her huge Renaissance world tour. The superstar touched down in Stockholm Sweden to begin the string of shows for the European leg which will also see Beyonce perform in the UK, France, the Netherlands and more before beginning her US leg in July. The Cuff It singer's concerts are in support of her seventh studio album Renaissance which was released in July last year and won Beyonce her thirty-second Grammy Award – making her the most-awarded artist in Grammy history.

Beyonce returned to the stage for her first solo tour in 7 years

The biggest stars from huge TV shows appeared at London's Royal Festival Hall this month for the 2023 television BAFTAs. Many popular shows from the past year won big including This Is Going To Hurt, Derry Girls and Apple TV+'s Bad Sisters. Oscar winner and Hollywood A-Lister Kate Winslet also won big thanks to her role in Channel 4 drama I Am Ruth. HELLO! was at the event and the Titanic actress told reporters backstage why the win was so important, this is what the star had to say. (audio from episode on 15th May)

May took a dramatic turn for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who were involved in what they described as a near-catastrophic car chase after attending the Women of Vision Awards in New York. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement saying that the couple, along with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland were involved a near catastrophic chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi. The family described the ordeal as a "relentless pursuit" lasting over two hours as they tried to make their way back to their accommodation in the Big Apple. The NYPD also released a statement confirming that numerous photographers had made their transport difficult but assured that there were no reported collisions, injuries or arrests.

Meghan and Prince Harry attended the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards together

And after 20 years as a presenter on the show, Phillip Schofield announced his depature from This Morning with "immediate effect". The broadcaster released a statement that after a difficult few days he had decided to step down as a host on the show. Phillip said he hoped his departure would mean the show would move forward to a bright future but that he will be back on ITV to host the British Soap Awards next month. Meanwhile, after previous reports of a fallout, co-host Holly Willoughby shared a statement saying that it had been over 13 great years presenting This Morning alongside Phil and that she wanted to thank him for his knowledge and experience, and that the sofa won't feel the same without him.

