Who is Love Island contestant Mehdi Edno?

French model Mehdi Edno is just one of the ten lucky contestants who will be walking through the iconic Love Island villa doors on Monday night for the ultimate summer of love.

Mehdi joins a brand new batch of 20-something singles who are all hoping to find 'the one'. Ahead of the summer series premiere, find out all you need to know about the 26-year-old hunk here.

WATCH: Meet the 2023 islanders

Who is Mehdi Edno?

Mehdi Edno is a French model and communications manager, who hails from Bordeaux in the southwest of France and splits his time between there and London.

The show's bosses are reportedly hoping the new islander will follow in the footsteps of 2022 winner Italian stallion Davide Sanclimenti, and that his tall, dark and handsome features will make him a popular choice among the villa girls.

READ: Love Island: everything to know about 2023 summer series

© Vincent Dolman Mehdi Edno is a French model

While Mehdi admits that he's been preoccupied with a "busy schedule" for the last few years, he's now ready to find 'the one'.

"I've been busy for the last few years with work, and doing my Masters degree but now I'm done with the busy schedule, and ready to find love," he said.

© Instagram Mehdi is 26 years old

On how he plans to win over the villa girls, he added: "I'd simply start by speaking French, that usually gets girls interested."

As for his type on paper, the model said: "Looks are important but they aren't everything, a good sense of humour and someone who is outgoing and up for an adventure is what I'm looking for."

Mehdi boasts over 6k followers on his Instagram page and often shares snaps from his travels. He is clearly a jet-setter having recently posted photos from Mauritius and Marrakech.

© Instagram Mehdi frequently posts snaps from his travels on Instagram

The model has made it clear that he's heading to Majorca for his latest adventure as his bio currently reads: "I'm off to find love in the @loveisland villa!"

When does Love Island start?

Love Island kicks off on Monday 5 June at 9pm on ITV2 and will also be available to stream on ITVX.

Take a look at the full line-up of contestants here.

MORE: Coronation Street star's daughter set to star on Love Island – details

Who is hosting Love Island this year?

Maya Jama is returning as host for the summer series and will present the show from the Mallorca villa, having already made her Love Island debut earlier this year in South Africa.

MORE: Maya Jama and Stormzy's relationship timeline – get all the details

© Vincent Dolman Maya Jama is hosting the new series

Maya took over from Laura Whitmore, who stepped down after citing "flying back and forth from South Africa" as part of the reason, as well as "new conflicting projects".

"There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects," she said in a statement.

© Photo: ITV Laura left the show in 2022

"I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into 3 series. I hope I did you proud Caroline."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.