We can't quite believe it's that time again. The summer series of Love Island will begin on Monday evening on ITV2 and fans are no doubt looking forward to meeting a fresh batch of gorgeous 20-something singles hoping to meet their match in the villa.

So, what time should viewers tune in? Here's all you need to know.

What time does Love Island start on Monday?

Love Island series ten will return to ITV2 on Monday 5 June at 9 pm, its usual slot. Like previous series before it, it'll air every evening – bar Saturdays, when they show a 'Best Bits' special – and will range from hour-long episodes to 90-minute editions.

The programme will also be available to stream live on ITV's new streaming platform, ITVX – so there are plenty of ways for viewers to tune in and watch.

Where is Love Island series ten taking place?

After another stop in South Africa earlier this year, the reality show is returning to home soil in Majorca, but it'll be a first for Love Island's glamorous new host, Maya Jama, who made her debut in January.

The TV presenter is clearly thrilled to be hosting from Spain for the first time as she shared several images of her looking gorgeous while shooting a promo for the upcoming season. Posting on Instagram, Maya could be seen wowing in an orange co-ord number outside the villa. Other photos showed Maya on the phone as she stood outside the set, and another photo was of her trailer with a 'Host' sign on the door. We can't wait to see Maya back in action!

Who is in the Love Island series ten cast?

You can see the full cast of singles here, but there'll of course be more additions and bombshells thrown into the mix as the series progresses. Like previous seasons, there are five girls and five boys who are heading into the villa for episode one and viewers can look forward to meeting them on Monday evening.

There's a semi-professional footballer in the line-up, a beautician who gets the "ick" at skinny jeans, a real estate agent with an impressive education, and a model who has filmed alongside Brad Pitt!

One star with a connection to fame is Molly Marsh, whose mum, Janet, has appeared in Coronation Street. Janet has starred in the beloved soap a number of times in various background roles which have included a receptionist and an ITU nurse. She has also starred in the likes of Hollyoaks, Where The Heart Is, Bodies and Still Open All Hours as well as lending her voice to CBBC's Malory Towers – so it's no wonder her daughter caught the acting bug and followed suit.

No stranger to the spotlight, Molly already has a strong fanbase with 41.8k followers on Instagram. According to her account, she aspires to be a TV presenter one day, and she's also got a background in modelling.

